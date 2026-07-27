Kansas Basketball: Melvin Council Jr. Sues NCAA for 6th Year of Eligibility

Former Kansas basketball guard Melvin Council Jr. may be one step closer to returning to college basketball after deciding to sue the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility. The news was announced Monday that Council had filed the suit in Douglas County, Kansas, so that he may become eligible to play during the 2026-27 season.

Council and his attorneys are arguing that he should be eligible based on the fact that he has played fewer than four years at NCAA institutions (one year at Kansas, one year at St. Bonaventure, and two years at Wagner).

Prior to Wagner, Council spent two years at Monroe Junior College in New York where he became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,400 points and a two-time NJCAA Division I All-American in 2022 and 2023.

Council is no stranger to dealing with NCAA eligibility as he utilized an NCAA-issued waiver in 2024 that allowed all former junior-college athletes – whose eligibility would have originally expired after the 2024-25 season – to play for one more year. That waiver allowed Council to play a fifth year this past season at KU.

Going forward, NCAA student-athletes will be limited to five years of eligibility in five seasons after a recent NCAA Division I rule change that starts when they first enroll in college or with the start of the academic year following the student-athlete’s 19th birthday, if the student-athlete turns 19 years old before Sept. 1. For someone who turns 19 on or after Sept. 1, eligibility begins at the start of the following academic year, unless the individual enrolls full time in college earlier.

What This Could Mean for Kansas

The news that Council has filed an injunction to seek an extra year of eligibility, particularly in Douglas County, could indicate that he plans to try and play a second year of basketball at KU under head coach Bill Self.

Council was a fan favorite last year after demonstrating his toughness, leadership and love for Jayhawk fans consistently throughout the season. He came up big time after time, especially when star freshman Darryn Peterson was sidelined with injuries – none more so than his 36-point explosion that won the Jayhawks a tough road game at North Carolina State in December.

Council averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game last season and didn’t miss a single game. His production, consistency, and leadership could all be big for a 2026-27 Kansas roster that is heavy on underclassmen heading into the season.

He’s also a player that Self trusts and can rely on to guide talented incoming freshman Taylen Kinney and the other guards as they get their footing on the college level.

It’s now a waiting game to see if Council is granted an extra year of eligibility and if he decides to spend that year in Lawrence once more.