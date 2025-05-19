Dame Sarr Takes Official Visit to Duke As Kansas' Hopes Continue to Dim
On Monday, Kansas target Dame Sarr – the 17th overall prospect in the Class of 2025 (On3) – took an official visit to Duke, as coach Jon Scheyer and his staff inch one step closer to landing the Italian sensation.
In a recruiting whirlwind, Sarr has been pegged to numerous programs, and Duke is the latest.
Let’s recap:
For months, Sarr was a lock for Illinois, with recruiting expert Joe Tipton (On3) even logging a prediction for the Illini. Then, Illinois landed wing transfer Andrej Stojakovic and backed off its pursuit of Sarr.
Within a few days, Kansas became the immediate frontrunner for Sarr, and last week, 247 Sports’ Travis Branham logged a crystal ball for the Jayhawks to land the 6-foot-7 wing.
Mere hours later, Branham retracted his prediction as Duke and coach Jon Scheyer entered the Sarr sweepstakes after the Blue Devils’ incoming transfer wing Cedric Coward continued to climb draft boards with an excellent showing at the combine, and now appears poised to stay in the draft.
Now, especially with Sarr on campus in Durham, all signs are pointing towards an impending Duke commitment. Nonetheless, the Sarr predictions have bounced all over the place, and coach Bill Self and his Jayhawks are still in the running.
If Kansas can find a way to outbid Duke for Sarr’s talents, the Jayhawks would immediately enter top-10 discussions, be well-positioned to battle Houston for a Big 12 title, and even be legitimate national title contenders.