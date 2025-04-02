Kansas Basketball Darryn Peterson Fantastic in McDonald's All-American Game
On Tuesday night in New York City, Kansas commit Darryn Peterson added to his impressive collection of high school hardware.
This time it was at the McDonald’s All-American Game, where Peterson led his West squad to a 105-92 win over the East, pouring in 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting en route to Co-MVP honors – an award he shared with Cameron Boozer (16 points and 12 rebounds) of the East squad.
Putting together an all-around performance, Peterson added seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals to his 18 points.
Ranked second in the nation according to 247 Sports, Peterson is a highly-touted combo guard that can get it done on both ends.
As of February 26th, Peterson was averaging 30.4 points and 7.1 assists per game for Prolific Prep, and had knocked off top-ranked prospect AJ Dybantsa twice on the season, according to Jonathon Givony of Draft Express.
Also a 44 percent shooter from beyond the arc, Peterson is a versatile guard that can score at all three levels, and make an impact on the defensive end.
After wrapping up his decorated high school career, Peterson now turns his attention to Lawrence, where he’ll take his talents next season, joining fellow top-75 recruit Samis Calderon.
With head coach Bill Self losing nearly all of his squad to graduation or the transfer portal, Peterson appears poised to potentially be handed the keys to one of college basketball’s premier programs.