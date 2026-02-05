Darryn Peterson Named Freshman of the Week Playing Just 20 Minutes

This past Saturday was arguably the biggest game of Darryn Peterson’s young career. The superstar freshman matched up against a familiar face in another talented freshman, AJ Dybantsa.



This electrifying game showcased the battle for who could potentially hear their name called first in June.

However, it took almost no time to determine who the better prospect was. It is Darryn Peterson, and it is not even close. There were multiple NBA scouts and executives in attendance, and the five-star prospect put on a full-game display.



In fact, Peterson was awarded Freshman of the Week after that performance, and he only played for 20 minutes.

From the jump, Peterson made his presence known. The Ohio native was scoring with ease and from all three levels. Whether it was tough layups around the rim, pull-up jumpers, or shots from deep, it did not matter for Peterson; he was getting a bucket.



He cruised his way to an efficient 18 points on 75% shooting from the field and 60% from three. More importantly, Peterson and Co. got the win and out-dueled Dybantsa.

The 6-foot-6 guard was making a name for himself on the defensive end as well, racking up three steals. He is a gritty defender who uses his hands and length well, and he showed that by stripping defenders and deflecting the ball all night long.

Unfortunately, the Peterson show would come to an end shortly in the second half, as he exited the game with cramps yet again. The rest of the starting five stepped up and held off a potential unbelievable upset led by Richie Saunders.



As exciting a game as it was for Peterson, fans were left worrying again about his cramping situation.

However, that worry was put to rest just two days later when the Jayhawks faced off against Texas Tech in Lubbock.



This was a vast Big 12 matchup that would help Kansas shape its identity. Although Peterson had a quiet night, he came up clutch, drilling two threes in the final minute 20 of the game. More importantly, the uber-talented freshman finished his first true game, playing 35 minutes.

These past two games have been incredible for Jayhawk fans to watch. Not only did they get to witness impressive wins, but they got to see Peterson continue to show he is the real deal.



The Jayhawks end conference play on a difficult stretch, but leave it to a squad like this to rise to the occasion and head into March hot.