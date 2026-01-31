Kansas Basketball Must Slow Down BYU's Big 3 to Win

Saturday, Kansas hosts No. 13-ranked BYU in one of the most highly anticipated games in recent memory.



It's a showdown of, possibly, the top two picks in the next NBA Draft, but even with Kansas’ Darryn Peterson and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa on the same floor, this is even bigger for the Big 12 pecking order.

This should help the Jayhawks figure out where they stand going into the finishing kick.



It will be a marquee matchup in all ways, but even with the focus on the superstars, there's more for Kansas to worry about.



Here are three players the Jayhawk defense must shut down to grab a win at home.

Robert Wright lll

Wright is a transfer from Baylor, who made a big decision to stay in conference and join the Cougars this season. The floor general is averaging 17.5 points per game and 5.2 assists per game.



He is a quick, twitchy guard who can get downhill and to his spots quickly. Wright thrives in the pick-and-roll game, so the Jayhawks need to ensure their communication and rotations are strong.

Richie Saunders

Saunders is a veteran and a leader for this BYU squad. He is also a great scorer from beyond the arc, as he shoots just under 40%. What makes him a threat from three-point range, beyond his high percentage, is that his shot is difficult to block.



He has a very high release point and has a high elevation when he jumps. He adds 18.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game to the stat sheet, and can get hot at any moment.



But of course, it's all about ...

AJ Dybantsa

This one is obvious as Dybantsa is the star of the show, and will be matching up against another star-studded freshman in Darryn Peterson. Dybantsa can do it all.



He uses his athleticism and length to make him a dangerous scorer from all three levels. The potential No. 1 draft pick can go off at will, and we’ve already seen it happen multiple times with scoring outbursts for 33, 35, and 43.



This is Kansas biggest assignment, and it is crucial to try and limit the talented freshman.

There is only so much Kansas can do, but it definitely helps the Jayhawks play at home. The atmosphere will be unreal, with College GameDay in Allen Fieldhouse before tipoff. If the Jayhawks can feed off the day-long momentum, there will be a lot of light at the end of the tunnel.

As intriguing as this game will be, there is a bigger picture for the Jayhawks as well. With a win over this loaded BYU squad, Kansas can continue to stay hot and show the college basketball world just how real of a team it is.