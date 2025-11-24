Darryn Peterson Out: Which Kansas Player Steps up in Players Era Festival?
Darryn Peterson is out for the fourth consecutive game in today's matchup against Notre Dame, and he'll eventually miss two more in the next two days. His absence could extend beyond that into next month, but the focus right now is Kansas' three games in the Players Era Festival.
The Jayhawks have more room for error offensively than they had vs. Duke in the Champions Classic, as Notre Dame and Syracuse don't pose as much of a threat. However, it wouldn't be surprising if they lost a game or two if certain mistakes aren't cleaned up.
Good Defense Is Kansas' Best Offense
For the first 15 minutes or so of the Duke game, Kansas was playing some of its best offense that this group has exhibited all season. It wasn't because Bill Self was drawing up masterful X's and O's, but rather the fact that KU was playing to its strengths.
After every Duke miss, the Jayhawks were running in transition and getting downhill. Keeping the offense active and flowing kept Blue Devil players on their toes and made up for KU's outside shooting limitations.
At one point, KU was winning 26-20 with under seven minutes to go in the first half. Then, Flory Bidunga picked up his second foul and was subbed out for the rest of the half. It all went downhill after that, as Duke went on a 21-7 run in the final six minutes and 40 seconds.
Flory Bidunga Can't Get Into Foul Trouble
The offensive game plan was centered around Bidunga last game, and the same should be expected today. In the three games that Peterson has missed, Bidunga has now averaged a team-high 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks on 82.1% field goal shooting.
Now that KU doesn't have a true lead guard to bail them out of lackluster offensive possessions, it leaned on Bidunga in the low post on nearly every half-court set. That forced Duke to either double him, which gave Kansas an easy kick-out to an open man, or live with a 1-on-1 post chance the Jayhawks would take any day of the week.
When Bidunga exited the game at the end of the first half, there was no offensive direction for the final few minutes. One could argue that Self should have kept his best player out there once he recognized that his second unit couldn't keep the Jayhawks in it, but the initial point still stands.
Bidunga needs to learn how to defend without fouling. That stands even more true now that he is being relied on for more scoring.
Tre White Must Maintain Aggressiveness
Another player who stood out against Duke was Illinois transfer Tre White. He had his best game in his short tenure as a Jayhawk, scoring 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting.
This version of White was unlike anything KU fans had seen from him before. He was aggressive as ever in the first half, making assertive drives to the basket and drawing contact.
Across the last two games, White has now shot 17 free throws. He is a senior at his fourth school in as many years, and his savviness shows, as he plays like a seasoned veteran.
When Kansas is struggling to come up with something on a possession, White is the player who steadies the Jayhawks and creates something out of nothing. That mindset has to stay consistent throughout the three-day tournament.