Kansas vs UCF Availability Report: The Latest on Darryn Peterson

Starting in 2025, the Big 12 mandated that schools release official availability reports leading up to game day to limit uncertainty surrounding injuries. Fans saw this requirement begin during football season, and now it has carried over to the hardwood.



With the Big 12 opener approaching between Kansas and UCF, both schools released their first availability reports of the season. Obviously, the biggest player worth monitoring is star freshman Darryn Peterson — but is he listed on the report? Here is what each school released on Friday evening.

No injury designation for one Darryn Peterson. pic.twitter.com/sQMKlC2ln1 — Henry Greenstein (@HenryGreenstein) January 3, 2026

Kansas vs. UCF Final Availability Report

Kansas

Out: Will Thengvall



UCF

Out: Tanner Jones

Questionable: Elijah Hulsewe

The only player listed as out for Kansas is walk-on guard Will Thengvall. That suggests Peterson, who has missed the past two games and nine of KU's first 13 contests, will be active and available for Saturday's matchup.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) warms up prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There has been never-ending speculation surrounding Peterson's injury, with many wondering whether he has been sidelined to preserve his NBA Draft stock. He was inactive for more than half of the Jayhawks' games over the first two months of the season. However, this return lines up with what a typical hamstring or cramping-related injury can look like.



It has been a rough start to Peterson's collegiate career, as he has dealt with the issue dating back to the Louisville scrimmage. He attempted to make a brief return and competed against Missouri and NC State, but he was unable to finish those games without feeling the effects of his injuries.

Thankfully, Peterson appears to be closer to 100% now. Head coach Bill Self cited his newfound "explosiveness" in recent practices, which is an excellent sign for his status today.



Although he might be on a minutes restriction, Peterson should be good to go, barring any unforeseen setbacks. His return to the starting lineup gives the Jayhawks a massive boost in the backcourt.

UCF's Injury Status

UCF doesn't have any significant rotational players on the availability report. Freshman guard Tanner Jones has not appeared in a game this season, while 7-footer Elijah Hulsewe is the Knights' backup big man. Across eight contests, he is averaging 4.4 minutes, 0.5 points, and 1.5 rebounds, though he is listed with a "questionable" designation.

