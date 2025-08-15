Freshman Star Darryn Peterson Among Top Projected College Basketball Scorers for 2025 Season
Earlier this week, College Basketball Report released a list of the top projected scorers for this upcoming college basketball season. This was a projection done by Torvik, which is an AI that works and scrapes men's college basketball data from Barttorvik.
Amongst the talented group, freshman stud Darryn Peterson was included. He came in at No. 12 on the list, which included a total of 24 players.
A few other conference competitors made the list, with the highest projected scorer being JT Toppin from Texas Tech. He is projected to score 21.6 points per game this upcoming year. Toppin is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and also the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. He had an excellent season as a Red Raider last year, and after exploring his options in the offseason, he decided to run it back in Lubbock.
The arguable No. 1 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa, was listed above Peterson. He is projected to score 18.4 points per game. Dybantsa is another uber-talented freshman looking to have a breakout year for BYU. His future teammate, Richie Saunders, was also included in this list, as he is projected to score 16.9 points per game.
Peterson sits in the middle of the pack, with him being projected to score 17.9 points per game. That is a high number for a freshman, but capable for his talent and fairly reasonable with how much he has on his shoulders this year.
It is well known that the Jayhawks have had two of the worst seasons in recent memory these past couple of years. However, KU fans and analysts seem to feel better about this Jayhawk team, and it starts with Peterson.
Many seem to find Peterson as the X factor for this Jayhawks team. There are a lot of solid pieces to this Jayhawk team, but one sticks far out from the rest. There is a good chance Jayhawk fans may see the best recruit ever under Bill Self play this upcoming season. Peterson is a do-it-all athlete, and that is what Bill Self and fans expect him to do come November.
Outside of Jayhawk nation, all eyes are still on Peterson as analysts go back and forth between him and Dybantsa for who will be the No. 1 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Regardless of whether Peterson lives up to his projection, there is still a good chance he does some damage this upcoming season as a Jayhawk.