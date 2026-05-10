Former Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Opens up About Cramping Issues

There were a lot of factors that played into Kansas basketball's struggles in the 2025-26 season, but the biggest storyline was the nagging cramping ailment Darryn Peterson dealt with. His constant absences overshadowed what should have been a historic season for the talented freshman.



Throughout the year, head coach Bill Self had been vague when speaking about Peterson's cramping issue, which appeared to be a mystery to all involved parties. However, Peterson opened up about the situation in an exclusive article by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Peterson's cramping couldn't have been solved by eating a banana or drinking pickle juice, as many fans suggested online. The problem actually stemmed from an overdose of creatine, a popular supplement meant to increase muscle strength and power.



"I'd never taken it before. But after the season I took two weeks off and they did tests which showed my baseline level was already high," Peterson said. "So, they said when I dosed [a process of increasing a dose over time to create maximum benefit at the beginning of taking a supplement], it must've made the levels unsafe."

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Peterson appeared in 24 of KU's possible 35 games as a freshman, but it was a problem that persisted throughout the entire season. There were countless games where he was unable to finish the second half after initially feeling fine, only for the cramping to return after halftime.



The Ohio native spoke about one time in September when he experienced full-body cramping. Peterson told ESPN that the day felt like a near-death experience for him.

"I made it to the training room and just started begging them to call 911," he said. "They were trying to get a vein to get me the IV, get me back hydrated. But I was cramping so hard they couldn't get a vein. I thought I was going to die on the training table that day."

Now that he is pursuing a professional career in the NBA, it was long overdue for medical trainers to figure out what was causing Peterson's unprecedented cramping. The hope is that concerns about his availability will not affect his draft stock now that there is more clarity surrounding the issue.



It is unfortunate that Peterson's time in Lawrence was mired by injuries. But at the end of the day, fans should remember him fondly as a player who continued to battle through a situation no 19-year-old should ever have to deal with.