Former Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Opens up About Cramping Issues
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There were a lot of factors that played into Kansas basketball's struggles in the 2025-26 season, but the biggest storyline was the nagging cramping ailment Darryn Peterson dealt with. His constant absences overshadowed what should have been a historic season for the talented freshman.
Throughout the year, head coach Bill Self had been vague when speaking about Peterson's cramping issue, which appeared to be a mystery to all involved parties. However, Peterson opened up about the situation in an exclusive article by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
Peterson's cramping couldn't have been solved by eating a banana or drinking pickle juice, as many fans suggested online. The problem actually stemmed from an overdose of creatine, a popular supplement meant to increase muscle strength and power.
"I'd never taken it before. But after the season I took two weeks off and they did tests which showed my baseline level was already high," Peterson said. "So, they said when I dosed [a process of increasing a dose over time to create maximum benefit at the beginning of taking a supplement], it must've made the levels unsafe."
Peterson appeared in 24 of KU's possible 35 games as a freshman, but it was a problem that persisted throughout the entire season. There were countless games where he was unable to finish the second half after initially feeling fine, only for the cramping to return after halftime.
The Ohio native spoke about one time in September when he experienced full-body cramping. Peterson told ESPN that the day felt like a near-death experience for him.
"I made it to the training room and just started begging them to call 911," he said. "They were trying to get a vein to get me the IV, get me back hydrated. But I was cramping so hard they couldn't get a vein. I thought I was going to die on the training table that day."
Now that he is pursuing a professional career in the NBA, it was long overdue for medical trainers to figure out what was causing Peterson's unprecedented cramping. The hope is that concerns about his availability will not affect his draft stock now that there is more clarity surrounding the issue.
It is unfortunate that Peterson's time in Lawrence was mired by injuries. But at the end of the day, fans should remember him fondly as a player who continued to battle through a situation no 19-year-old should ever have to deal with.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04