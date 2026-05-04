The Biggest Strengths of Each Kansas Basketball Transfer Addition

The Kansas basketball roster looks a lot better now than it did when the transfer portal exodus began at the beginning of the offseason. However, there are valid concerns from Jayhawk fans about whether Bill Self's new-look roster will be cohesive.



All five of KU's projected starters are expected to be transfers or freshmen, creating some uncertainty about how next season's squad will look. Still, each of the program's three transfer additions has a specific skill set that should allow them to fit into their roles.

Leroy Blyden Jr. (Toledo): Shot-Creating Ability

Alongside Taylen Kinney in the backcourt, Blyden will provide exceptional shot-creating at KU. The Toledo transfer was one of the most impressive freshmen at the mid-major level last season, especially when it came to scoring.



Blyden shot above 50% on twos and attempted 5.6 threes per game at a 40.7% clip. That is certainly one of the better marks we've seen from a Kansas point guard following a half-decade of limited 3-point shooting from Dajuan Harris and Melvin Council Jr.

Mar 14, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) and Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) fight for the ball during the second half of the men’s Mid-American Conference Championship at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In isolation opportunities against defenders, Blyden is incredibly tough to stop. His shifty nature and ability to create space for himself will make him one of the more prolific scoring guards in the Big 12 Conference.

Keanu Dawes (Utah): Athleticism/Highlight-Reel Dunks

Dawes played in the Big 12 for two years at Utah, which should make KU fans a bit more familiar with him. But those who don't know his name will quickly learn it soon because of his elite athleticism.



All it takes is two or three minutes watching his highlights to understand what Dawes brings to the table. Every single time he puts the ball on the floor to drive to the rim, he is a threat to dunk on whoever is standing in his way.

Although Dawes is one of the best rebounders in the country at his size, what truly makes him stand out is his vertical. There is no doubt that he will get the Allen Fieldhouse crowd on its feet numerous times as a Jayhawk for his emphatic two-handed finishes.

Christian Reeves (College of Charleston): Offensive Rebounding

Standing at 7-foot-2, 255 pounds, it is no surprise that Reeves ranks among the best rebounders in the country. He finished the 2025-26 campaign No. 26 in offensive rebounding rate and No. 43 in defensive rebounding rate, according to KenPom, all while coming off the bench for half the season.



Although his offensive game is a bit limited, Reeves' sheer size makes him an imposing force in the paint. If the Jayhawks don't rely on him to score too often, his dominance on the glass could make him a very impactful player in Lawrence.