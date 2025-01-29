KANSAS

David Coit Delivers With a Breakout Performance Against UCF for Kansas Basketball

Coming off the bench, Coit showed up in a big way for the Jayhawks as they avoided a second straight loss.

Cooper Perdew

Jan 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks to guard David Coit (8) in a timeout against the UCF Knights during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks to guard David Coit (8) in a timeout against the UCF Knights during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the absence of Dajuan Harris Jr., David Coit stepped up with a breakout performance for Kansas basketball on Tuesday in the 91-87 victory over UCF.

Coit had shown recent struggle in the previous five game stretch, posting a total of nine points in a combined 42 minutes played. This was not the case Tuesday night in Allen Fieldhouse.

In Kansas' nail-biting victory, Coit came alive with 12 points, on 4-for-8 shooting from three, in a season-high 28 minutes for the Jayhawks.

Coit brought more than just his strong three-point shooting with him on Tuesday. He stepped up as a senior leader for the Jayhawks, bringing competitive energy that not only ignited the team but also the home crowd.

The confidence that Coit showed on Tuesday when shooting the ball is what this Kansas team needs as it adds more depth to their bench moving forward into the second round of conference play.

If teams continue to play with all of the defensive attention on Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo, this gives Coit an opportunity to showcase what he can do with the basketball.

As the Jayhawks look forward to Saturday as they travel to Waco, TX to take on Baylor, look for Bill Self to use Coit as an offensive weapon again especially if Harris Jr. is not ready to return from his ankle injury.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

How Kansas Basketball Used a Three-Big Lineup to Power Past UCF

Kansas Basketball Bounces Back with Gritty Win Over UCF

Bill Self Delivers Blunt Response to Kansas Basketball Doubters After Houston Loss

Published
Cooper Perdew
COOPER PERDEW

Cooper is a sophomore at the University of Alabama, pursuing a career in sports media. Originally from Manilla, Iowa, he is passionate about all things sports and brings an in-depth understanding of various leagues. Cooper is an avid follower of college athletics, golf, and the UFC. He’s currently serving as a writer and contributor for Kansas Jayhawks On SI.

Home/Basketball