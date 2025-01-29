David Coit Delivers With a Breakout Performance Against UCF for Kansas Basketball
In the absence of Dajuan Harris Jr., David Coit stepped up with a breakout performance for Kansas basketball on Tuesday in the 91-87 victory over UCF.
Coit had shown recent struggle in the previous five game stretch, posting a total of nine points in a combined 42 minutes played. This was not the case Tuesday night in Allen Fieldhouse.
In Kansas' nail-biting victory, Coit came alive with 12 points, on 4-for-8 shooting from three, in a season-high 28 minutes for the Jayhawks.
Coit brought more than just his strong three-point shooting with him on Tuesday. He stepped up as a senior leader for the Jayhawks, bringing competitive energy that not only ignited the team but also the home crowd.
The confidence that Coit showed on Tuesday when shooting the ball is what this Kansas team needs as it adds more depth to their bench moving forward into the second round of conference play.
If teams continue to play with all of the defensive attention on Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo, this gives Coit an opportunity to showcase what he can do with the basketball.
As the Jayhawks look forward to Saturday as they travel to Waco, TX to take on Baylor, look for Bill Self to use Coit as an offensive weapon again especially if Harris Jr. is not ready to return from his ankle injury.