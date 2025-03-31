KANSAS

Kansas Guard David Coit Enters Transfer Portal, Bringing the Total to Five

David Coit, a lethal three-point shooter and veteran point guard, has entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Cooper Perdew

Mar 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard David Coit (8) reacts after making a basket during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard David Coit (8) reacts after making a basket during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

David Coit, a senior point guard for Kansas Basketball, entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Coit's jump into the transfer portal marked the fourth of five entries for the Jayhawks with in the last week. He now joins Flory Bidunga, Rylan Griffen, Rakease Passmore and Zach Clemence in the search for a fresh start.

Coit, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Columbus, New Jersey, averaged 5.1 points per game and shot 38.7% from three in his first season with Kansas. After averaging 20.8 points per game in 29 starts with Northern Illinois in the 2023-2024 season, the three starts and an underwhelming stat line wasn't enough to keep Coit for another year.

The three-point specialist had several promising moments this season including strong double-digit performances against Oklahoma State, Houston and Missouri, but struggled to break through the ice.

Going from 20.8 points in 37 minutes per game at NIU to 5.1 points in 15.5 minutes per game, Coit didn't take off, but he was projected to be a key part of the puzzle going forward.

There's something in the water in Lawrence right now with a rough start to the transfer portal window. With five players now in the portal, the Jayhawks will quickly be in the market looking for more talent coming in.

Yes, plenty of players are leaving, but it's Kansas. Bill Self and his staff can and will be in play for every top player in the portal, but for the moment, this isn't a great look losing so many young parts coming off a wildly disappointing season.

feed

Published
Cooper Perdew
COOPER PERDEW

Cooper is a sophomore at the University of Alabama, pursuing a career in sports media. Originally from Manilla, Iowa, he is passionate about all things sports and brings an in-depth understanding of various leagues. Cooper is an avid follower of college athletics, golf, and the UFC. He’s currently serving as a writer and contributor for Kansas Jayhawks On SI.

Home/Basketball