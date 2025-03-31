Kansas Guard David Coit Enters Transfer Portal, Bringing the Total to Five
David Coit, a senior point guard for Kansas Basketball, entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
Coit's jump into the transfer portal marked the fourth of five entries for the Jayhawks with in the last week. He now joins Flory Bidunga, Rylan Griffen, Rakease Passmore and Zach Clemence in the search for a fresh start.
Coit, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Columbus, New Jersey, averaged 5.1 points per game and shot 38.7% from three in his first season with Kansas. After averaging 20.8 points per game in 29 starts with Northern Illinois in the 2023-2024 season, the three starts and an underwhelming stat line wasn't enough to keep Coit for another year.
The three-point specialist had several promising moments this season including strong double-digit performances against Oklahoma State, Houston and Missouri, but struggled to break through the ice.
Going from 20.8 points in 37 minutes per game at NIU to 5.1 points in 15.5 minutes per game, Coit didn't take off, but he was projected to be a key part of the puzzle going forward.
There's something in the water in Lawrence right now with a rough start to the transfer portal window. With five players now in the portal, the Jayhawks will quickly be in the market looking for more talent coming in.
Yes, plenty of players are leaving, but it's Kansas. Bill Self and his staff can and will be in play for every top player in the portal, but for the moment, this isn't a great look losing so many young parts coming off a wildly disappointing season.