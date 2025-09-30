Davion Adkins To Commit Sunday: How Does This Affect Kansas Basketball?
This week has the potential to be a phenomenal week in the world of recruitment for Kansas basketball.
On Sunday afternoon, 5-star point guard Taylen Kinney announced his verbal commitment to the University of Kansas. Later this week, 4-star guard Trent Perry will announce where he is taking his talents, and the Jayhawks have a shot.
It was then announced that 4-star forward Davion Adkins will be announcing his college commitment this coming Sunday.
Adkins was originally down to a final six schools, but on Sunday, he will be deciding between Houston, Rutgers, and Kansas. The Texas native was also on a visit this past weekend. The trip to Lawrence was his last visit, and a decision will soon be made.
Adkins, a top-50 prospect, is known for his athleticism and size. He is continuing to evolve his game as he just wrapped a solid grassroots career and will kick off his senior campaign for Prolific Prep after making the move from Faith Family Academy.
Standing at 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Adkins is a very versatile forward. He uses his length to be efficient around the rim on both sides of the floor. Over the course of his final summer of AAU, he averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.
Adkins appears to be a promising recruit, and it’s not just Bill Self and the staff that want him in Lawrence, but players as well.
After announcing his commitment, Taylen Kinney was asked what recruitment was being done on his part. He mentioned that he already knows one recruit that’s coming, and that he made the call once his own commitment was public.
With both Perry and Adkins announcing commitments this week, it is all speculation, but many seem to believe that Kinney was talking about Adkins.
Kinney alone already makes the Jayhawks’ 2026 recruitment class special, but if he were to help bring in a player like Adkins, it could take the class to the next level. Kinney is known for his playmaking and facilitation, so teaming him up with Adkins would be an entertaining duo to have in Lawrence.
Although speculation leads to Kansas landing a commitment from Adkins, he is still a Texas kid, and Houston is in his final three.
The best thing Kansas fans can do is stay patient and wait for Sunday, it sounds like it will be worth the wait.