Dick Vitale Raises Possibility of One More Bill Self Championship Run

Could Bill Self be in line for one more deep tournament run as the head coach of Kansas? Legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale thinks so.

In a recent ESPN article, the 87-year-old Vitale raised the question of whether the Jayhawks have one more run in March under Self. The Kansas coach is entering his 24th season in Lawrence, and many believe it could be his last before retirement.



If Kansas is going to change its fortunes in 2026-27 and get back to its elite ways, it will have to start with Tyran Stokes. Vitale labeled the former Rainier Beach High School phenom as one of the most "tantalizing young stars in America."

"As the No. 1 recruit in the country and an early projected No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA draft, Stokes gives coach Bill Self one of the most tantalizing young stars in America," Vitale wrote in his article. "He's described as a matchup nightmare with strength, playmaking ability and elite passing skills."

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) controls the ball against Bruce Branch III (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KU had an eventful offseason, losing the entirety of its starting five to the NBA Draft, graduation, or the transfer portal. Coach Self had to make up for the loss of production from Darryn Peterson, Flory Bidunga, and others with his new-look squad.

While there are some question marks surrounding this year's roster, particularly in the frontcourt, Stokes will be one of the most talented players in the country. KU's success could depend on his supporting cast and how well they play around him.

Key acquisitions made in the offseason include Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr., Utah transfer Keanu Dawes, and 5-star point guard Taylen Kinney. All of them will play a critical role in taking the offensive load off Stokes and making an impact on both ends of the floor.

"One more title run? One more banner?" Vitale asked. "We may be witnessing the final chapter of an all-time coaching legend."

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