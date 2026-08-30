The Real X-Factor Behind Kansas Basketball’s Success This Season

All eyes will be on Tyran Stokes as he begins his collegiate career at Kansas, but one of his backcourt teammates has the potential to emerge as an all-conference talent.

Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. was KU's first addition from the portal this offseason. He enters his sophomore year after winning MAC Freshman of the Year and earning third-team All-MAC honors.



On a Jayhawk squad with some concerns from beyond the arc, Blyden is the most proven 3-point threat on the roster. He shot above 40% on 5.6 attempts per game for the Rockets last season.

Many of Self's transfer additions have been duds in recent years. However, Blyden appears poised for a breakout campaign with his new school.

Why Leroy Blyden Jr. Is Kansas’ X-Factor in 2026-27

Blyden is the projected starting point guard alongside fellow backcourt mate Taylen Kinney, giving Kansas an intriguing young guard tandem. He stands at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds and was one of the top-20 freshman scorers in the country last year.

The Detroit native is a twitchy ball handler with an explosive first step that allows him to attack the rim. Coach Self called him "one of the very best guard prospects in the portal" when Kansas first acquired him in April.



Last year, Blyden averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game at Toledo. He'll have a chance to continue developing playing for a better coaching staff and more talented teammates.

While some fans have written him off because he comes from a lower-tier mid-major school, the advanced metrics support Blyden as a budding star. He's a three-level scorer who creates tremendous separation as a shot creator and finished in the 90th percentile in assist-to-turnover ratio as a freshman, showing that he has the poise to orchestrate an offense.

Mar 14, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Akron Zips during the first half of the men’s Mid-American Conference Championship at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas hasn't boasted a scorer of this caliber at the lead guard position in quite some time. While Dajuan Harris and Melvin Council Jr. provided their own respective qualities, neither could consistently isolate defenders and create their own shot like Blyden can.

With Stokes expected to garner the majority of the attention offensively, Blyden should have opportunities to thrive in his new role. He has a chance to develop into one of the best young guards in the conference for years to come.

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