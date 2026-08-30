The Real X-Factor Behind Kansas Basketball’s Success This Season
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All eyes will be on Tyran Stokes as he begins his collegiate career at Kansas, but one of his backcourt teammates has the potential to emerge as an all-conference talent.
Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. was KU's first addition from the portal this offseason. He enters his sophomore year after winning MAC Freshman of the Year and earning third-team All-MAC honors.
On a Jayhawk squad with some concerns from beyond the arc, Blyden is the most proven 3-point threat on the roster. He shot above 40% on 5.6 attempts per game for the Rockets last season.
Many of Self's transfer additions have been duds in recent years. However, Blyden appears poised for a breakout campaign with his new school.
Why Leroy Blyden Jr. Is Kansas’ X-Factor in 2026-27
Blyden is the projected starting point guard alongside fellow backcourt mate Taylen Kinney, giving Kansas an intriguing young guard tandem. He stands at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds and was one of the top-20 freshman scorers in the country last year.
The Detroit native is a twitchy ball handler with an explosive first step that allows him to attack the rim. Coach Self called him "one of the very best guard prospects in the portal" when Kansas first acquired him in April.
Last year, Blyden averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game at Toledo. He'll have a chance to continue developing playing for a better coaching staff and more talented teammates.
While some fans have written him off because he comes from a lower-tier mid-major school, the advanced metrics support Blyden as a budding star. He's a three-level scorer who creates tremendous separation as a shot creator and finished in the 90th percentile in assist-to-turnover ratio as a freshman, showing that he has the poise to orchestrate an offense.
Kansas hasn't boasted a scorer of this caliber at the lead guard position in quite some time. While Dajuan Harris and Melvin Council Jr. provided their own respective qualities, neither could consistently isolate defenders and create their own shot like Blyden can.
With Stokes expected to garner the majority of the attention offensively, Blyden should have opportunities to thrive in his new role. He has a chance to develop into one of the best young guards in the conference for years to come.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04