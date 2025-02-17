Does Kansas Basketball Deserve to be Ranked?
Despite recent struggles, Kansas basketball is still firmly in the AP Top 25, ranked No. 23 as of Monday.
While it's a steep fall from their preseason No. 1 ranking and last week's No. 17 spot, their resume still justifies a place in the rankings.
The Jayhawks are No. 15 in NET rankings and No. 16 in KenPom, reflecting some solid metrics.
Kansas' record in Quad 1 games, while mixed at 5-7, includes notable wins over Michigan State and Duke.
In Quad 2, they’ve been strong, boasting a 5-1 record, while their Quad 3 and Quad 4 performances are perfect.
The Jayhawks have played a tough schedule, with several close losses on the road, and their overall body of work still makes them a top analytical favorite.
Quad 1 Record: 5-7
- W 77-69 Neutral vs Michigan State
- W 75-72 Neutral vs Duke
- L 63-76 Away at Creighton
- L 67-76 Away at Missouri
- W 99-48 Away at UCF
- W 54-40 Away at Cincinnati
- L 57-74 Away at Iowa State
- L 86-92* Home vs Houston
- L 70-81 Away at Baylor
- W 69-52 Home vs Iowa State
- L 73-81 Away at Kansas State
- L 67-74 Away at Utah
Quad 2 Record: 5-1
- W 92-89 Home vs North Carolina
- L 61-62 Home vs West Virginia
- W 74-55 Home vs Arizona State
- W 84-74 Home vs Kansas State
- W 74-61 Away at TCU
- W 91-87 Home vs UCF
Quad 3 Record: 4-0
- W 84-66 Home vs UNCW
- W 86-51 Home vs Furman
- W 75-60 Home vs NC State
- W 71-59 Home vs Colorado
Quad 4 Record: 3-0
- W 87-57 Home vs Howard
- W 78-57 Home vs Oakland
- W 87-53 Home vs Brown
Sure, Kansas has had its share of struggles lately, but they still deserve the benefit of the doubt. Even though they've looked off recently, they've picked up some big wins this season.
It’s understandable to be concerned after a few tough losses, but given Kansas’ history and their knack for bouncing back, it’s hard to count them out just yet. That said, there are definitely real issues that need addressing.
They've earned the respect to be taken seriously, even if it’s a stance that might spark some debate.