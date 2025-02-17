KANSAS

Does Kansas Basketball Deserve to be Ranked?

The Jayhawks have hit a rough patch recently, but the numbers still back them as a Top 25 team, and Monday's AP poll reflected that.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self argues with a referee after a call against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self argues with a referee after a call against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Despite recent struggles, Kansas basketball is still firmly in the AP Top 25, ranked No. 23 as of Monday.

While it's a steep fall from their preseason No. 1 ranking and last week's No. 17 spot, their resume still justifies a place in the rankings.

The Jayhawks are No. 15 in NET rankings and No. 16 in KenPom, reflecting some solid metrics.

Kansas' record in Quad 1 games, while mixed at 5-7, includes notable wins over Michigan State and Duke.

In Quad 2, they’ve been strong, boasting a 5-1 record, while their Quad 3 and Quad 4 performances are perfect.

The Jayhawks have played a tough schedule, with several close losses on the road, and their overall body of work still makes them a top analytical favorite.

Quad 1 Record: 5-7

  • W 77-69 Neutral vs Michigan State
  • W 75-72 Neutral vs Duke
  • L 63-76 Away at Creighton
  • L 67-76 Away at Missouri
  • W 99-48 Away at UCF
  • W 54-40 Away at Cincinnati
  • L 57-74 Away at Iowa State
  • L 86-92* Home vs Houston
  • L 70-81 Away at Baylor
  • W 69-52 Home vs Iowa State
  • L 73-81 Away at Kansas State
  • L 67-74 Away at Utah

Quad 2 Record: 5-1

  • W 92-89 Home vs North Carolina
  • L 61-62 Home vs West Virginia
  • W 74-55 Home vs Arizona State
  • W 84-74 Home vs Kansas State
  • W 74-61 Away at TCU
  • W 91-87 Home vs UCF

Quad 3 Record: 4-0

  • W 84-66 Home vs UNCW
  • W 86-51 Home vs Furman
  • W 75-60 Home vs NC State
  • W 71-59 Home vs Colorado

Quad 4 Record: 3-0

  • W 87-57 Home vs Howard
  • W 78-57 Home vs Oakland
  • W 87-53 Home vs Brown

Sure, Kansas has had its share of struggles lately, but they still deserve the benefit of the doubt. Even though they've looked off recently, they've picked up some big wins this season.

It’s understandable to be concerned after a few tough losses, but given Kansas’ history and their knack for bouncing back, it’s hard to count them out just yet. That said, there are definitely real issues that need addressing.

They've earned the respect to be taken seriously, even if it’s a stance that might spark some debate.

