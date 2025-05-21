Evaluating Darrion Williams’ Suitors: Kansas, NC State Lead the Race
The Kansas Jayhawks must pull out all the stops to land Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams.
Following the news that revealed Williams was withdrawing from the NBA Draft, he made his way to Lawrence to visit KU.
However, Bill Self will have to fend off several premier programs to land a commitment.
Who are Williams’ top suitors?
Kansas
The Field of 68 reported that NC State and Kansas are the frontrunners.
Now that Dame Sarr is likely heading to Duke, the coaching staff at KU is heavily pursuing Williams, and they certainly tried to make a good impression during his visit.
The Jayhawks may not be able to offer Williams the featured role that he’d have at NCSU, but he'd have an opportunity to play with No. 1 recruit Darryn Peterson to ease the pressure offensively.
It is unknown whether KU is the school to beat in this race, but Self and Co. appear to be in a good spot with Williams.
NC State
After signing Will Wade to become its new head coach this offseason, NC State is looming large in the transfer portal.
An eventful offseason for the Wolfpack includes additions of Tre Holloman, Terrance Arceneaux, and Quadir Copeland. Still, they need a top scoring option to round out the roster.
NC State’s NIL budget is clearly a lot bigger with Wade at the helm. But with rumors of the Wolfpack targeting former Memphis star PJ Haggerty, they might have to prioritize one of the two transfer portal stars.
Ohio State
OSU was considered the leading option for Williams last month, but talks with the Buckeyes have slowed in recent weeks. While they have a hefty NIL collective, it would be a long shot for Jake Diebler to bring him to Columbus.
BYU
Some outlets have mentioned BYU as a competitor for Williams. Not much is known about the connection between the two parties, but the Cougars have been known to drive up NIL prices, reportedly offering incoming freshman AJ Dybantsa up to $7 million.