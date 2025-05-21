Rumors Circulate as Transfer Star Darrion Williams Visits Kansas
All eyes are on Darrion Williams in Lawrence, Kansas, after the former Texas Tech star withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft to return to college.
As he looks for a new school to finish his college career with, the Jayhawks remain firmly in the mix with a recent update.
According to a source from The Kansas City Star, Williams arrived to KU's campus on Tuesday, May 20 for an official visit.
The visit came on the same day that he decided to hit pause on his NBA dreams to utilize his final year of collegiate eligibility.
Coming off a campaign where he averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for the Red Raiders, Williams is 247 Sports' third-highest-ranked forward to enter the transfer portal this offseason.
Across two years at TTU, Williams earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team and the All-Big 12 Third Team.
This is the first publicly known visit that Williams has taken since the season concluded. While he never ruled out a return to Texas Tech, the chances of that happening are extremely unlikely.
It is certainly encouraging news for the Jayhawk faithful, who thought international prospect Dame Sarr was a sure-fire commit until Duke swooped in at the last moment. Kansas can now focus on a new transfer target moving forward.
The Field of 68 reported that Kansas and NC State are the top choices for Williams, though other schools like Ohio State and BYU have been linked to the incoming senior.
It remains to be seen whether he will embark on any additional visits to other schools, but the visit confirmed interest between KU and Williams.