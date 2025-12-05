Field of 68 NBA Mock Draft: Where Did Kansas’ Darryn Peterson Land?

On Thursday, The Field of 68 unveiled its first mock draft of the season. The college basketball outlet has Kansas guard Darryn Peterson going first overall, despite his abnormal start to his college career.



He is followed by fellow Big 12 competitor AJ Dybantsa, Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., Tennessee's Nate Ament, and Duke's Cam Boozer.

🚨@TheFieldOf68’s 2026 Mock Draft 1.0🚨



After speaking with multiple NBA executives during a loaded start to the season, it’s time to unveil our first 2026 NBA Mock Draft with anonymous evaluations on the top prospects.



One of the most highly touted players in KU history, Peterson has appeared in just two games as a Jayhawk through the first month of the season. In those contests, he averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals on 60.0% field goal shooting.



While he has looked excellent during his time on the court, he has dealt with a lingering hamstring injury that has held him out of the past seven games. There is no official timetable for when Peterson will return, though head coach Bill Self has said that he began practicing last week and is close to 100%.

Darryn Peterson Scouting Report

Standing at 6-foot-5, Peterson is one of the most well-polished guard prospects in recent memory. He can score at all three levels and has a knack for getting to the free-throw line with crafty veteran-like moves that allow him to draw contact.



Peterson's jump shot is quick and fluid, with serious potential to shoot above 40% from beyond the arc. He is a strong finisher at the rim and gets to the charity stripe with ease.

As a playmaker, Peterson is a true combo guard, a mix of point guard and shooting guard. He is big enough to guard bigger wings on the other end of the floor, but he is also versatile enough to handle the ball and set up opportunities for his teammates.



Peterson's defense is a highly underrated aspect of his game, as he has sneaky good hands that allow him to pickpocket defenders and offensive players and get into passing lanes. Overall, he might be the best draft prospect Self has ever coached in Lawrence.

Can Peterson Still Go No. 1 Without Playing Again in College?

There has been a lot of frustration surrounding Peterson's injury, considering the entire roster was structured around complementary pieces who could strengthen his game. However, the Jayhawks' role players have been given more playing time than expected through the first nine contests as Peterson continues to heal.



We have seen players in the past, like Kyrie Irving at Duke and Michael Porter Jr. at Missouri, sit out the majority of the season due to injury and still be selected high in the NBA Draft. Fans are hoping that this is not the case with Peterson, because he absolutely is good enough to still go in the top three without playing another game at Kansas.

He was one of the best high school players in the country during his time at Prolific Prep, and scouts certainly have enough game film on what he is capable of.



Ideally, he returns within the next week or two and the hamstring injury does not arise again, but it may not be that simple.