Scout on Darryn Peterson: "Clear-Cut Best Guard Prospect This Decade"
Now that the 2025 NBA Draft has concluded, all eyes are looking toward next year’s top prospects.
The top storyline heading into the draft is whether it will be Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson or BYU’s AJ Dybantsa who hears his name called first.
Peterson is the highest-rated KU commit since Josh Jackson in 2016, although he is considered even more polished offensively entering college.
But in a recent X post from NBA reporter Evan Sidery, he revealed that: "Some scouts view Peterson as the clear-cut best guard prospect this decade."
While not all scouts are echoing that sentiment, it goes without saying that Peterson will be a coveted player in the upcoming draft.
The 6-foot-5 guard can score at all three levels and is expected to be among the best players in the 2025-26 college basketball season.
KU's profile as a blue blood and expected primetime matchups could give Peterson an early platform to separate himself from Dybantsa and other top prospects like Cameron Boozer.
Other elite collegiate guard prospects this decade include Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham, and Dylan Harper. However, none of those players led their teams to significant NCAA success, showing how crucial Peterson’s supporting cast will be if KU hopes to rebound this season.
The Peterson-Dybantsa debate could come down to how much team success each player contributes to in the Big 12.