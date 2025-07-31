Bill Self Makes Bold Claim About Kansas Freshman Darryn Peterson
Kansas Jayhawks freshman Darryn Peterson is entering his freshman year with lofty outside expectations.
Widely considered a top-3 pick in next year’s NBA Draft, KU is getting a generational guard talent for his one-and-done season.
In Thursday’s episode of ‘Inside College Basketball Now’ with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, head coach Bill Self hopped on the episode to talk about the 2025-26 Jayhawks. The Hall of Famer firmly believes Peterson is the best freshman he has ever recruited — more so than stars like Andrew Wiggins, Josh Jackson, and Joel Embiid.
“As a freshman coming in with the ability to put a team on his back, I’ll be honest, I don’t know if I’ve had [someone like Peterson],” Self proclaimed. “We didn’t ask Wiggins to do that as a freshman, Embiid didn’t do that as a freshman, Josh had Frank Mason and Devonte’ Graham as a freshman.”
“With this particular roster, let’s just call it like it is: Darryn needs to be the guy,” he continued. “And if he’s that guy, then he’ll put up numbers that are as good as anyone we’ve had here.”
Following an incredible senior year at Prolific Prep, the Ohio native continued to draw national attention and even jumped BYU’s AJ Dybantsa on some draft boards.
There are question marks surrounding Kansas’ supporting cast, as there was significant roster turnover after the majority of last year’s team graduated or transferred away.
The performance of complementary pieces like returning big man Flory Bidunga and transfers Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White could determine how well KU plays this season.
“The bottom line is the other guys around him need to develop so he does not have to be the guy all the time,” Self concluded.