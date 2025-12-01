Will Darryn Peterson Play vs UConn? Here’s What Kansas HC Bill Self Said
For what has felt like an eternity, Kansas basketball fans have been awaiting the return of star freshman Darryn Peterson as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury.
According to head coach Bill Self's latest update on Monday, that could come as soon as tomorrow in the Jayhawks' matchup against No. 5 UConn. Self told the media that Peterson is practicing this week and that he will have a definitive answer on Peterson's status by tomorrow morning.
"He has practiced. He's gone up and down [in practice]. The hesitancy I have is that before we announce anything is, he has to test out medically from a strength and flexibility standpoint," Self noted. "And we'll know that in the morning. So still no answer but we'll be able to say something definitively in the morning."
While Self was still unable to provide a clear yes-or-no response, this is the most he has revealed since Peterson started missing games last month. It appears that Peterson feels ready to go and only needs to pass medical tests to determine whether he is cleared to take the court.
This injury has stretched out for over a month now, but its first mention came toward the end of October when KU played Louisville in an exhibition. Peterson was subbed out in the second half and was unable to finish the game due to what Coach Self described as cramping.
He then missed the ensuing scrimmage vs. Fort Hays State due to a bug that had him feeling under the weather.
Once the regular season came around, Peterson played in the opener against Green Bay, though he only played four minutes in the second half due to the same cramping issue. His last appearance came in the second game of the season against North Carolina, a game in which he played 28 minutes and scored 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting.
Since that night on Nov. 7, Peterson has been sidelined. The injury has since been labeled as hamstring tightness, with vague updates coming from the coaching staff throughout his absence.
Will Darryn Peterson Play vs. UConn? Kansas On SI’s Prediction
Coach Self doesn't seem to have a definite answer yet. Kansas isn't going to jeopardize Peterson's long-term health by rushing him back, meaning team doctors will ultimately have the final say.
However, if we had to offer a prediction, we would say he will suit up tomorrow. It has been hinted at since last week that Peterson's return would come against UConn, and this is a game the team will really need his shot-making ability.
He has ramped up his workload and clearly appears to be nearing full recovery. We will keep everyone posted once the official report comes out tomorrow.