Kansas Former Five-Star Recruit Flory Bidunga Enters the Transfer Portal
On Saturday afternoon, Kansas freshman big man Flory Bidunga entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
The Jayhawks put together a largely underwhelming campaign that started with the No. 1 ranking in the preseason AP Poll, and culminated in a first round exit from the NCAA Tournament. After already losing star big man Hunter Dickinson to graduation, Bidunga was expected to step into a massive role next season.
A 6-foot-9 uber-athletic forward with exceptional length, Bidunga was a lob threat on offense, and a lockdown interior defender on the other end.
Bidunga’s averages of 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds hardly do his freshman campaign justice. Struggling with foul trouble in a handful of contests, Bidunga played just 16.2 minutes, yet still led his squad with 1.6 blocks per game.
Showing flashes throughout the season, Bidunga put up 12 points and six blocks in an early January outing against UCF, and 19 points and seven boards against Houston in late January, before snagging 16 rebounds a month later against Oklahoma State.
A former five-star recruit, and 14th ranked prospect out of the Class of 2024 (247 Sports), Bidunga’s talents figure to be in high demand. Meanwhile, Bill Self and his staff will be forced to turn to the transfer portal to reload their frontcourt after losing Bidunga.