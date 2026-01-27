Flory Bidunga Sets Kansas Record With Big Defensive Stat

One of the biggest offseason moves for Kansas had to be getting Flory Bidunga to return after originally entering the transfer portal. Bidunga was expected to make a huge leap this season, and with him receiving much more playing time, we have seen the improvement in full effect.

Throughout his freshman season, Bidunga showed spurts of elite talent, but it was not all put together. However, this season is completely different. The 6-foot-10 center has improved on all aspects of the game, with the biggest one being scoring.

Last year, Bidunga averaged 5.9 points per game. This season, he has nearly doubled that, averaging 14.4 points per game. It is clearly shown that he is a much bigger threat and has more of an offensive presence this season. The Congo native is continuing to improve his skillset each game.

However, the most fun aspect of his improvement has to be the number of shots Bidunga blocks per game. Last season, he averaged 1.6 blocks per contest. Now, he averages 2.7 blocks and has multiple games recording at least four.

In fact, after his game against Colorado, Bidunga made history for Kansas basketball as he became the fastest Jayhawk to record 100 blocks since they started being recorded in the 1974-75 season. The sophomore star did it in just 52 games.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Bidunga can be viewed as an undersized center, but what makes it easy for him to deflect shots is his length and athleticism. With a 7-foot-2 wingspan and the ability to jump out of the gym, it has become quite easy for him to reject shot attempts. Time and time again, No. 40 in crimson and blue has made phenomenal plays above the rim.

There are no signs of slowing down for the rim protector either. He recorded three blocks last Saturday against Kansas State, making it his fifth straight performance with 3+ blocks.

It was clear Bidunga was going to have a bigger role after his freshman year, and fans had high expectations for what that would look like. It took no time for Bidunga to show the Jayhawk faithful what they would be getting on a nightly basis - he's going to keep blocking everything.



Bidunga has wreaked absolute havoc on the defensive end, and it will be intriguing to see what is in store for the rest of the season.

