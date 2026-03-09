Three Biggest Issues for Kansas Heading Into Postseason Play

Kansas wrapped up its regular season this past weekend with a blowout victory over K-State on Senior Day. Despite the feel-good win, though, there are still a lot of questions for the Jayhawks to address heading into postseason play.



Before KU's last win, it had lost three of its last four and four of its last six games. The Jayhawks finished the season 22-9 with a 12-6 record in conference play, which is better than they've fared in the past few years but still left something to be desired.

Many fans are afraid this team hit its peak around the midseason mark and is struggling to find a way to get back to how they were playing before. These are the three biggest issues this group must solve if it plans on making a deep run in March.

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) attempts to take the ball from Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

3. Subpar Defense as of Late

All year long, Kansas has relied on its strong defense to lead it to victories. The Jayhawks have the No. 10 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country and boast an incredible rim protector in Flory Bidunga, who averages a conference-best 2.7 blocks.



But during KU's recent troubling stretch, it surrendered 84 points to Cincinnati and Arizona, along with a 40-point first half against Arizona State that set the tone for the rest of that game. The defense has looked far less effective in recent weeks, and that ties directly to the frequent offensive struggles that saw the Jayhawks fail to eclipse 70 points in four straight games.

When the Jayhawks are getting defensive stops and grabbing rebounds on the other end, it creates transition opportunities and opens up the offense for better looks. That isn't possible when teams are dominating the Jayhawks on the offensive glass and scoring with ease.



The defense has shown glimpses of greatness at times this year, along with some moments of inconsistency. Bill Self voiced this as one of his biggest worries for the team after it allowed 85 points to K-State last game, and he knows his squad can only make a deep run if the defense picks up the slack. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to bounce back in the coming weeks.

2. Struggles Against Long, Athletic Bigs

We've written in the past how the frontcourt duo of Bidunga and Bryson Tiller has frequently struggled against size. This is undoubtedly one of, if not the biggest, concern going into the tournament.



There have been junctures where the two have looked like a dynamic tandem and played well, but Tiller has had a lot of freshman moments where he makes clear lapses in judgment. Meanwhile, Bidunga doesn't match up well with physical, lengthy centers.

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) dunks the ball against Kansas State Wildcats during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-9, Bidunga is not a traditional big man despite his incredible athleticism and wingspan. Even Tiller at 6-foot-11 is more of a four-man and often drifts out to the 3-point line to be a stretch big.



The Jayhawks' kryptonite right now is facing teams with a taller frontcourt. It could ultimately be the reason they are eventually bounced from the NCAA Tournament if they are handed an unfavorable draw by the Selection Sunday committee.

1. Lack of Bench Production

Kansas has a very top-heavy starting lineup, with all five rotation mainstays averaging around 30 or more minutes per game. Coach Self has guided a lot of teams with a starter-heavy workload before, but this one might take the cake.

Before Saturday's matchup in which key pieces came off the bench to make way for the seniors, the Jayhawks ranked No. 352 nationally in bench points per game at 11.57. It also has a lowly 26.6% bench minutes percentage, a number that is rather inflated by nonconference play.



Top bench option Elmarko Jackson is in the midst of his worst stretch of the year. He is averaging 2.2 points over his last five games and nearly fell out of the rotation with a season-low four minutes at Arizona State.

That is a concerning number, given that Self has called Jackson the team's sixth starter before. Although Jamari McDowell has given the team a boost on a few nights, he has also been quiet lately and is averaging just 3.6 points on 37.0% field goal shooting this season.



Unlike the other two concerns, this is not something that will disappear in the postseason. KU's lack of bench production puts a heavier load on the starting five and puts the Jayhawks in a tough position if any of them are in foul trouble.