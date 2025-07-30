Former Coach of New Kansas Basketball Signee Comments on Departure
The Kansas Jayhawks made a late-offseason addition last week when head coach Bill Self added Canadian point guard Nginyu Ngala.
Ngala, a 5-foot-10 sharpshooter from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Canada, transferred from his previous university to join KU for the upcoming season.
It is Ngala's first opportunity to play in the United States, and his former coach at Laurentian recently congratulated him in a press release from the university.
“Nginyu is getting an opportunity to continue his university career in the U.S.,” Laurentian head coach Brandon Edwards said. ”We spoke at the end of the season about where he was at, mentally and physically, and what goals he had for himself."
"When he came to Laurentian, the challenge he faced and something we spoke about often was, ‘Can you lead a team as the No. 1 option?'" he said. "So all of last season, we helped him grow and adjust to a new conference, opponents, and role as a veteran leader with a lot of attention geared towards him. I believe that elevated his game."
While Edwards surely would have liked Ngala back for another season, he is clearly proud of the jump his ex-player made.
At Laurentian in 2024-25, Ngala averaged 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.
The addition of Ngala gives Kansas some much-needed point guard depth behind freshman superstar Darryn Peterson as a potential facilitator when he is off the court.
With one scholarship spot remaining, Self and his staff can still bring another player on board, but the Jayhawks' roster is likely finalized barring any major changes.