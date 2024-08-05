Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid Laughs Off French Boos, Embraces American Support in Paris
Joel Embiid is no stranger to the spotlight, but lately, he's been getting a different kind of attention. The former Kansas Jayhawk and reigning NBA MVP has found himself at the center of a cheering and booing spectacle as he plays for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.
Despite the French fans’ persistent jeers, Embiid seems to be taking it all in stride. “That’s all you can do is laugh about it,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr shared after Saturday’s game. “Joel’s been really good about making light of it. His teammates are right there with him. It’s all part of the game. And what’s cool is that while the French fans are booing, the American fans are cheering. It’s like a fun back-and-forth.”
Embiid, who turned 30 this year, is no stranger to navigating complex decisions. He holds passports from both France and the U.S., though he’s never actually lived in France. Born in Cameroon and raised in Florida, Embiid chose to play for Team USA, a decision influenced by his long-standing comfort and connection with his American teammates.
In a candid chat with The Athletic, Embiid reflected on his choice: “I’m an American, I play for Team USA. I’m loving it. It was a tough decision, but it’s all about comfort. I’ve known these guys for a long time, and I just felt more at home with them. There were concerns about the other side, and comfort level was huge for me. I want to be where I’m wanted, and these guys really wanted me. It’s a great fit because I’m playing with a lot of great players.”
Back in his college days at Kansas, Embiid made quite an impression. During the 2013-14 season, he averaged 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game. His performance earned him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors and a second-team All-Big 12 nod.
Drafted third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, Embiid has since solidified his status as one of the NBA’s elite players. Now, as he represents Team USA on the Olympic stage, he’s handling the pressure with the same grace and humor that has defined his career.
Team USA is gearing up for their next match against Brazil, set for 2:30 p.m. ET tomorrow on NBC. With Embiid leading the charge, fans can expect an electrifying game and, hopefully, a few more moments of that signature Embiid charm.
