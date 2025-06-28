Former Jayhawk Dajuan Harris Joins Charlotte Hornets for Summer League

Kansas’ Dajuan Harris Jr. will join the Charlotte Hornets for NBA Summer League, I’m told.



The consummate floor general is laden with accolades:



4x All Big 12 Honorable Mention

3x Big 12 All-Defense

2023 Big 12 DPOY

2022 National Champion



2nd most assists in Big 12 history pic.twitter.com/b8FESNYWGR