Former Jayhawk Dajuan Harris Joins Charlotte Hornets for Summer League
Dajuan Harris recently wrapped up a very notable Kansas Jayhawks career after this last season.
Now, the former KU point guard is getting his shot in the NBA as he plans to join the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA Summer League.
Harris, best known for his playmaking and passing, found the open man and created shots for his teammates his entire collegiate career.
He made the likes of Christian Braun, Zeke Mayo, Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, and more into better players.
Based on his accolades, you would probably think he deserves more than just a chance in the Summer League.
Harris was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, a three-time Big 12 All-Defense, a four-time All-Big 12 honorable mention, and finished with the second most assists in Big 12 and Kansas history. And, of course, the underrated guard became a national champion in 2022.
The Missouri native will now finally get the chance to show off his game in the Summer League, and the Hornets seemed to have found the perfect fit at the point guard position.
The Hornets are coming off a very solid draft, picking up two of the best shooters in the draft and arguably the best in Duke guard Kon Knueppel.
It would not be surprising if the Hornets thrive in the Summer League when Harris is lined up alongside Liam McNeeley and Knueppel.
Even with a few disappointing seasons to end his career, Harris still is a very respected point guard and it will be interesting to see what he does with the chance every basketball player dreams of.