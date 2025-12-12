Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Steph Curry)
A loaded NBA slate takes on place on Friday, and there are a ton of star players to consider betting on.
Cade Cunningham, Donovan Mitchell, Steph Curry and several others stars are in action on Dec. 12, making it an exciting night to wager on some basketball.
I’m eyeing a pick for Curry as one of my best props, but there are a pair of potential All-Star big men – Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen – that have favorable matchups on Friday night.
Plus, with LaMelo Ball out of the lineup for the Charlotte Hornets, there is one rookie that I think steps into a bigger role as a playmaker.
Let’s dive into the odds and a breakdown for each of the player props for Friday’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 12
Evan Mobley 10+ Rebounds (-163)
Evan Mobley has grabbed 10 rebounds in each of his last three games, and he has a great matchup on Friday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Washington Wizards.
Mobley had a 10-rebound game against the Wizards earlier this season in less than 28 minutes of action, and he should have a huge role on the glass with Jarrett Allen once again out of the lineup.
The Wizards rank dead last in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and they’re 29th in rebounding percentage. With Allen out, Mobley should receive the majority of the Cavs’ minutes at center, putting him in a great spot to clear this line for the fourth game in a row.
Kon Knueppel OVER 3.5 Assists (-162)
Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has been awesome in the 2025-26 season, averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
He’s recently seen his playmaking surge, picking up four or more dimes in six consecutive games.
With LaMelo Ball sidelined on Friday, Knueppel should have the ball in his hands more for this Hornets team. He’s averaging 4.0 assists per game over his last 10 games, and the rookie has a great matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago ranks 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game and it has slipped into the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating. Knueppel is a great target on Friday night.
Steph Curry OVER 24.5 Points (-111)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Curry is worth a look in the prop market against Minnesota:
It may feel a little risky to bet on Curry's points prop in this game since he's missed the last five with an injury, but I think he's a little undervalued with this line set well below his season average.
Curry has 25 or more points in nine of his 16 games this season, and he's attempting 1.4 more shots and 0.8 more 3-pointers than he did last season. Minnesota is allowing 25.63 points per game to opposing point guards in the 2025-26 campaign, so this is a pretty solid matchup for Curry in his return.
The volume is going to be there for the star guard, and prior to going down with the quad injury he has posted games with 46, 49, 34, 38 and 31 points in five of his last seven games in November. I think he's worth a look at this number, especially if he plays his usual complement of minutes.
Lauri Markkanen OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-156)
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is taking 8.3 shots per game from beyond the arc this season – the second-highest total of his career – and he’s averaging 3.0 made 3s per game (36.1 percent).
So, I’m buying him in a favorable matchup on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are allowing 14.5 3-pointers per game (25th in the NBA) and they rank 21st in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
That sets up well for Markkanen, who has knocked down three or more shots from beyond the arc in 11 of his 22 games this season.
As long as the volume remains there for the Jazz star, he’s worth a look against a short-handed Grizzlies team that has struggled defensively when Zach Edey (stress reaction in his ankle) is out of the lineup.
