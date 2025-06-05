Kansas Basketball Alum Gets Look From NBA Team Before Draft
While no former Kansas Jayhawks players are expected to hear their names called at the 2025 NBA Draft, recently graduated KU point guard Dajuan Harris is drawing interest from several teams.
Harris posted an Instagram story on his social media of him arriving in Toronto on Tuesday for a pre-draft workout with the Raptors. On Wednesday, he showed off his Toronto practice jersey, captioning the post "Thank you Toronto."
A five-year player at Kansas, Harris wrapped up his Jayhawk tenure in March.
In 173 games, he averaged 6.9 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.5 steals on 44.4% field goal shooting.
Year in and year out, Harris was one of the best playmaking and defending point guards in college basketball despite his offensive limitations.
The Missouri native was an integral part of KU's 2022 national championship run, and he held a 98-game start streak until it was snapped this past season.
At 24, pro scouts might be wary of his size and lack of development, but he is a fierce competitor who is always looking to set up his teammates.
Harris has also reportedly worked out with the Detroit Pistons.
If Harris were to make an NBA roster, it would likely be on a two-way contract or a G League deal.