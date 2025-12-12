Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 12
The Chicago Bulls have lost seven games in a row, yet they find themselves as favorites on Friday night in a road matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
Charlotte is just 7-17 this season, but it is 5-7 at home heading into this matchup. The Hornets have an intriguing young core – led by Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel and LaMelo Ball – and they may be undervalued against a struggling Bulls team.
Ball is out tonight, which has actually moved this line two points in favor of Chicago (from -1.5 to -3.5).
Chicago has fallen to 24th in the NBA in net rating this season after a fast start, and one has to wonder if the Bulls will decide to make some moves with the trade deadline two months away.
Charlotte won the first meeting between these teams on Nov. 28, which was also played in Charlotte.
Should bettors expect a similar result on Friday? Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Friday’s contest.
Bulls vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls -3.5 (-110)
- Hornets +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls: -162
- Hornets: +136
Total
- 229.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Bulls vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), CHSN
- Bulls record: 9-14
- Hornets record: 7-17
Bulls vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – probable
- Noa Essengue – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Kevin Huerter – out
- Tre Jones – probable
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Lachlan Olbrich – out
- Isaac Okoro – probable
- Coby White – probable
- Jalen Smith – probable
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Pat Connaughton – out
- Moussa Diabate – questionable
- Tre Man – out
- Liam McNeeley – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Collin Sexton – out
Bulls vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kon Knueppel OVER 3.5 Assists (-162)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA prop bets column why Knueppel is worth a shot with Ball out of the lineup:
Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has been awesome in the 2025-26 season, averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
He’s recently seen his playmaking surge, picking up four or more dimes in six consecutive games.
With LaMelo Ball sidelined on Friday, Knueppel should have the ball in his hands more for this Hornets team. He’s averaging 4.0 assists per game over his last 10 games, and the rookie has a great matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago ranks 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game and it has slipped into the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating. Knueppel is a great target on Friday night.
Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
I’m buying Charlotte to cover in this game at home, especially since it won by seven points in a similar setting two weeks ago.
The Hornets are actually a decent team at home, going 5-7 straight up and 7-5 against the spread while posting a net rating of -3.4. That’s a better net rating than the Bulls have on the road (-4.7) this season.
Chicago started the season 6-1, but it has won just three of its last 16 games, falling out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are now in the bottom 10 in the league in both offensive and defensive rating, making them a tough team to trust on the road, where they are just 4-8 against the spread.
Charlotte is far from a good team, but it does rank 18th in the league in offensive rating. It should be able to score against this weak Chicago defense, especially at home.
I’ll trust the Hornets to win outright as underdogs in this matchup.
Pick: Hornets +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
