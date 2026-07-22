Former Kansas Assistant Norm Roberts Draws NBA Comparison for Tyran Stokes

Although Darryn Peterson recently went No. 2 in the NBA Draft and was one of Bill Self's most highly touted recruits to ever play at Kansas, incoming freshman Tyran Stokes is drawing similar hype heading into the 2026-27 campaign. The former Rainier Beach High School forward is expected to be the focal point of the Jayhawks' offense and will be looking to strengthen his position in the upcoming draft.



Stokes possesses a diverse skill set on both ends of the floor and an NBA-ready frame at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds. On a recent episode of the Field of 68 Podcast with Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster, a former KU assistant coach offered his thoughts on Stokes.

Norm Roberts served on Self's coaching staff from 2012 to 2025 in Lawrence before ultimately retiring, but has still made frequent media appearances since he stepped away from the game. When asked who Stokes most closely resembles in the modern NBA, Roberts compared him to one of the league's best forwards in recent memory.



"A Kawhi Leonard-type guy, I'm talking about in college," Roberts stated. "Kawhi wasn't a big-time 3-point shooter but could get to mid-range, could affect the game defensively with his length and strength.

Is Kansas' roster... underwhelming? 🤔



Norm Roberts breaking down the Jayhawks NOW!!



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"You could play him in different ways," he continued. "I think Coach [Self] does a great job of that. He's going to utilize him, he's going to have him bringing the ball up as a point guard, he's going to be coming off ball screens."



Roberts did clarify that he does not think Stokes has the same mental traits as Leonard and that he has a lot of "growing up to do." Stokes is known for his fiery attitude on the court, which has often raised questions among professional scouts about his maturity.

Roberts was on the coaching staff when the Jayhawks first began recruiting Stokes, so he knows exactly how talented he is. The bigger question around this KU team is how his supporting cast will perform and whether the California native can thrive alongside them.



Other scouting outlets in the past have compared Stokes to NBA stars like Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, and many others. He fits the mold of the point forward archetype that has recently flourished at the next level.