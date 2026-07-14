Why Serbian Big Man Mihailo Mušikić Could Be Kansas’ Missing Piece

Kansas has made an unexpected addition to its roster at a late stage of the offseason. The Jayhawks landed a commitment from international center Mihailo Mušikić, an experienced professional who has spent the past few years playing in Serbia and Croatia.



Although he has made his commitment official, he still must clear the NCAA and be deemed eligible before he can arrive on KU's campus. This will be a situation worth monitoring as the offseason winds down.

Serbian big man Mihailo Musikic committed to Kansas. He must qualify, be deemed eligible before arriving on campus. More to come. We the first to report on this situation two weeks ago. More coming. #kubballhttps://t.co/treQLXa4rq — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) July 14, 2026

Mihailo Mušikić Makes Kansas a Real National Title Contender

Mušikić is listed at 7-foot, 230 pounds and brings plenty of professional experience from Europe. He turned 24 in March and has played professionally for most of the decade.

This past season, he was most effective in Serbia's KLS League, where he averaged 10.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting nearly 70% from 2-point range. He likely won't replicate those numbers in the Big 12, but Mušikić will be a solid depth piece and potentially compete for a starting role at the five.



He first emerged as a prospect after helping Serbia's U16 national team win the FIBA U16 European Championship several years ago. He primarily operates in the paint but has also shown the ability to step out and knock down an occasional three when needed.

It had previously been reported that Bill Self and his coaching staff were exploring additional frontcourt options because of the uncertainty surrounding Kansas' center rotation. With Charleston transfer Christian Reeves' availability for the start of the season still in question following labrum surgery, it became important for the Jayhawks to bolster their depth in the event that Reeves isn't ready to open the year.



Mušikić still faces a long road to gaining NCAA eligibility, especially given that he is 24 years old and has spent multiple seasons playing professionally. Still, the coaching staff likely would not have pursued him if it didn't believe there was a realistic path to eligibility. If he is ultimately cleared to play, he would provide Kansas with another experienced frontcourt option for the 2026-27 season.