Former Kansas Player Ben McLemore Found Guilty of Rape in 2021 Incident
Former Kansas Jayhawks and NBA guard Ben McLemore was found guilty Thursday morning by a Clackamas County jury on multiple charges related to a 2021 sexual assault case in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
McLemore had previously been issued an indictment and an arrest warrant in February 2024 when new evidence in the case emerged.
Although he pleaded not guilty to all counts, McLemore was charged with first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree rape, and a second-degree sexual abuse charge.
At the time of the incident, McLemore was entering the 2021-22 season with the Portland Trail Blazers, with whom he had recently signed. It occurred on Oct. 3, 2021, inside his then-teammate Robert Covington's home.
A 4-star recruit out of high school, the 32-year-old was a one-and-done player in Lawrence. He was the leading scorer on KU's 2012-13 squad, averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists en route to Consensus Second-Team All-American honors.
Following his lone season at Kansas, McLemore was taken No. 7 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
McLemore played nine seasons in the league with several teams, including the Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Trail Blazers. He has since competed overseas in China, Greece, Spain, and Turkey.
The former Jayhawk is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, July 9.