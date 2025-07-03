KANSAS

Former Kansas Player Ben McLemore Found Guilty of Rape in 2021 Incident

Ex-Jayhawk and longtime NBA veteran Ben McLemore was found guilty on three charges following an incident that took place in October 2021.

Joshua Schulman

Jan 19, 2013; Austin, TX, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ben McLemore (23) reacts against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at the Frank Erwin Special Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2013; Austin, TX, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ben McLemore (23) reacts against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at the Frank Erwin Special Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Kansas Jayhawks and NBA guard Ben McLemore was found guilty Thursday morning by a Clackamas County jury on multiple charges related to a 2021 sexual assault case in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

McLemore had previously been issued an indictment and an arrest warrant in February 2024 when new evidence in the case emerged.

Although he pleaded not guilty to all counts, McLemore was charged with first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree rape, and a second-degree sexual abuse charge.

At the time of the incident, McLemore was entering the 2021-22 season with the Portland Trail Blazers, with whom he had recently signed. It occurred on Oct. 3, 2021, inside his then-teammate Robert Covington's home.

A 4-star recruit out of high school, the 32-year-old was a one-and-done player in Lawrence. He was the leading scorer on KU's 2012-13 squad, averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists en route to Consensus Second-Team All-American honors.

Following his lone season at Kansas, McLemore was taken No. 7 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

McLemore played nine seasons in the league with several teams, including the Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Trail Blazers. He has since competed overseas in China, Greece, Spain, and Turkey.

The former Jayhawk is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, July 9.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Basketball