Former Kansas Recruit Decommits from NC State, Back on the Market
Earlier today, it was announced that Congolese big Paul Mbiya decommitted from NC State. Mbiya is another international star, looking to find a college home come this fall.
Before committing to the Wolfpack, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks were in the mix for Mbiya's recruitment. Mbiya was able to make it to Lawrence for a visit as well.
With Mbiya being back out in the recruitment field, this would be a great prospect for Bill Self and Co. to reach back out to.
Mbiya is a monster of a big man, and pairing him with Flory Bidunga would make it all worthwhile. Yet again, it would answer the popular question of who will be the Jayhawks' back up center. Mbiya would be a great answer who would easily be able to make an instant impact on the floor.
Mbiya, who stands at 6'11'' and 260 pounds, would dominate college basketball as the 20-year-old has been dominating overseas with the French pro team ASVEL, which is a part of the EuroLeague.
This past season, Mbiya averaged 15.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and three blocks per game. He also shot 70.2% from inside the arc, making himself a highly efficient big man.
He also adds on a 7-7 wingspan, making it easy to contest and block shots, something that any collegiate team could always use.
Now that the news is out about Mbiya, it's only a certain amount of time before a bunch of big-name schools come rolling in hoping to land a commitment from him.
The Kansas Jayhawks have already whiffed on enough prospects and need to land a few more big-time players before the season comes around, and Mbiya is one of those.