Former Kansas Recruit Decommits from NC State, Back on the Market

Congolese big man Paul Mbiya has decided to decommit from NC State and reopen his recruitment, source told @On3Recruits.



The 6-11, 260-pound center boasts a 7-7 wingspan.



The 20-year-old Mbiya most recently played with the French pro team ASVEL of the EuroLeague, a club owned… pic.twitter.com/cQ5wIhHAnN