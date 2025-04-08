Where Did Kansas Basketball Land in John Fanta's Way Too Early Top 25?
Despite Kansas’ 2024-2025 campaign wrapping up nearly three full weeks ago, the NCAA season didn’t officially come to a close until Monday night, when Florida knocked off Houston to become national champions.
As college hoops junkies tend to do, all eyes have immediately turned to next season, including those of FOX’s college basketball expert John Fanta, who released his “Way Too Early Top 25” late on Monday night – a list the Jayhawks made.
Landing at 12th, Kansas’ stellar work in the portal, a haul that currently consists of wing Tre White (from Illinois) and guard Jayden Dawson (from Loyola-Chicago), has been rewarded with a “preseason” top-25 ranking from Fanta.
Certainly the return of freshman big man Flory Bidunga – who averaged 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks – played a role in Fanta’s ranking of the Jayhawks.
Nonetheless, Bill Self’s squad still ranks below three Big 12 squads in Iowa State (No. 10), Texas Tech (No. 6), and Fanta’s preseason favorite Houston, who he has slotted in the top spot.
Fresh off a season that began as the top-ranked squad in America, and ended with one of the most underwhelming seasons in a few decades, Kansas fans know all too well that preseason rankings hold little meaning – especially when the season is nearly seven months out.
That being said, it serves as a measuring stick of a team's expected success, and it appears the Jayhawks may be in-line for quite a bit next season as far as Fanta is concerned.