Game Day Live Blog: Kansas vs Cal Baptist | NCAA Tournament First Round
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Tonight, Kansas kicks off its NCAA Tournament run against No. 13 seed California Baptist. The Jayhawks are a No. 4 seed in the Big Dance and are hoping to make rattle off a few wins despite a recent rough stretch.
We will be tracking the game live at Kansas On SI throughout the night. Update this page periodically for score updates from the March Madness showdown.
Kansas vs. Cal Baptist Live Updates: First Half
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Second Half
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How to Watch Kansas vs. Cal Baptist Basketball
Time: 8:45 p.m CT
Channel: CBS
Link: Watch CBS
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A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04