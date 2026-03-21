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Game Day Live Blog: Kansas vs Cal Baptist | NCAA Tournament First Round

Keep track of the Kansas vs. Cal Baptist basketball score in today's matchup as we provide periodic updates of the game.
Joshua Schulman|
Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Kansas JayhawksCalifornia Baptist Lancers

Tonight, Kansas kicks off its NCAA Tournament run against No. 13 seed California Baptist. The Jayhawks are a No. 4 seed in the Big Dance and are hoping to make rattle off a few wins despite a recent rough stretch.

We will be tracking the game live at Kansas On SI throughout the night. Update this page periodically for score updates from the March Madness showdown.

Darryn Peterson
Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kansas vs. Cal Baptist Live Updates: First Half

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Second Half

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How to Watch Kansas vs. Cal Baptist Basketball

Time: 8:45 p.m CT
Channel: CBS
Link: Watch CBS

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Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

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