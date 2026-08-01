Why Kansas Hiring a GM Will Do Wonders for the Basketball Program

There is no question that Bill Self and Kansas have struggled to put together cohesive rosters in the transfer portal era. The Jayhawks have been eliminated during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons, and much of that can be attributed to newcomers who simply didn't pan out.



KU used to be a program built on player development and retention, turning lesser-known recruits into stars over three and four-year careers. Nowadays, you can't even count on most freshmen sticking around for more than a season before entering the transfer portal in search of a better playing time opportunity.

To help combat those challenges, the university is following the lead of several other power conference programs by hiring a centralized general manager. Kansas is bringing in Sam Strantz, who most recently served as team counsel in the Houston Rockets' front office.

Kansas Adds Former NBA Front Office Member to Front Office

Source: Kansas is hiring Houston Rockets front office member Sam Strantz as the school’s new Executive Director of Front Office Strategy and Operations. The job is essentially a centralized general manager for the athletic department, and he’ll report to AD Travis Goff. pic.twitter.com/kA2qc7HtgH — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 31, 2026

The official title Strantz is stepping into is Executive Director of Front Office Strategy and Operations. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, he will oversee KU's NIL and revenue-generating initiatives, reporting directly to AD Travis Goff.



This is a move that has been overdue for the Jayhawks. Programs such as North Carolina, Oklahoma, Memphis, and several others already operate with similar front-office positions, making it important for Kansas to not fall behind as college sports continue to evolve.

There isn't much publicly available information on Strantz, but he studied law at the University of Tennessee and advised legal strategy during his time with the Rockets. His background is more rooted in legal and business operations than basketball itself, which suggests his role will focus more on NIL and player partnerships more than actually building rosters.

It also appears that Strantz's responsibilities will extend beyond basketball, despite his NBA background. While there has been no confirmation on how involved he'll be with football, baseball, or other sports, this likely won't be the last "front office" hire Kansas makes as the athletic department continues to modernize.