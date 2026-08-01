Why Kansas Hiring a GM Will Do Wonders for the Basketball Program
In this story:
There is no question that Bill Self and Kansas have struggled to put together cohesive rosters in the transfer portal era. The Jayhawks have been eliminated during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons, and much of that can be attributed to newcomers who simply didn't pan out.
KU used to be a program built on player development and retention, turning lesser-known recruits into stars over three and four-year careers. Nowadays, you can't even count on most freshmen sticking around for more than a season before entering the transfer portal in search of a better playing time opportunity.
To help combat those challenges, the university is following the lead of several other power conference programs by hiring a centralized general manager. Kansas is bringing in Sam Strantz, who most recently served as team counsel in the Houston Rockets' front office.
Kansas Adds Former NBA Front Office Member to Front Office
The official title Strantz is stepping into is Executive Director of Front Office Strategy and Operations. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, he will oversee KU's NIL and revenue-generating initiatives, reporting directly to AD Travis Goff.
This is a move that has been overdue for the Jayhawks. Programs such as North Carolina, Oklahoma, Memphis, and several others already operate with similar front-office positions, making it important for Kansas to not fall behind as college sports continue to evolve.
There isn't much publicly available information on Strantz, but he studied law at the University of Tennessee and advised legal strategy during his time with the Rockets. His background is more rooted in legal and business operations than basketball itself, which suggests his role will focus more on NIL and player partnerships more than actually building rosters.
It also appears that Strantz's responsibilities will extend beyond basketball, despite his NBA background. While there has been no confirmation on how involved he'll be with football, baseball, or other sports, this likely won't be the last "front office" hire Kansas makes as the athletic department continues to modernize.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04