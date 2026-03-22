Game Day Live Blog: Kansas vs St. John's | NCAA Tournament Second Round
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Today, two of the most accomplished coaches in college basketball history will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a chance to move on to the Sweet 16. Kansas and St. John's are entering this matchup with high expectations after winning their Round of 64 games.
Here at Kansas On SI, we will be covering the game with live updates of the score and highlights. Refresh this page periodically for constant score changes.
Kansas vs. St. John's Live Updates: First Half
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Second Half
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How to Watch Kansas vs. St. John's Basketball
Time: 4:15 p.m CT
Channel: CBS
Link: Watch CBS
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A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04