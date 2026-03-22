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Game Day Live Blog: Kansas vs St. John's | NCAA Tournament Second Round

Keep track of the Kansas vs. St. John's basketball score in today's matchup as we provide periodic updates of the game.
Joshua Schulman|
Jan 9, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a bench seat before a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a bench seat before a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

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Kansas Jayhawks

Today, two of the most accomplished coaches in college basketball history will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a chance to move on to the Sweet 16. Kansas and St. John's are entering this matchup with high expectations after winning their Round of 64 games.

Here at Kansas On SI, we will be covering the game with live updates of the score and highlights. Refresh this page periodically for constant score changes.

Bill Self
Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to game play during the first half against the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kansas vs. St. John's Live Updates: First Half

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Second Half

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How to Watch Kansas vs. St. John's Basketball

Time: 4:15 p.m CT
Channel: CBS
Link: Watch CBS

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Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

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