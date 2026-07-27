Kansas and Louisville Set for Exhibition Clash in Flory Bidunga’s Return

Last year, Kansas and Louisville faced off in an exhibition matchup at the KFC Yum! Center in front of more than 15,000 fans. The Jayhawks cruised to a 8-point victory in an impressive showing.



Now, the Cardinals are set to complete their half of the home-and-home exhibition series scheduled last year. However, there will be an added layer of intrigue this time around.

Former Kansas center Flory Bidunga, who left Bill Self and the Jayhawks in the transfer portal for a reported $5 million NIL deal at Louisville, will make his return to Allen Fieldhouse in front of what is expected to be a rowdy home crowd on Oct. 21. It's safe to say Bidunga won't receive the warmest welcome from the KU faithful.

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) looks to dunk the ball against Kansas State Wildcats during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flory Bidunga Making Return to Allen Fieldhouse

The first scrimmage KU will compete in lands on Oct. 16 against Pittsburg State, the same day the men's team hosts Late Night in the Phog. The university decided to change the annual celebration due to a relatively poor turnout last season among the fanbase.



Five days later, there will be another exhibition in the Fieldhouse, except that one should feature a rowdy crowd that'll be ready to boo Bidunga every time he catches the ball. Across two seasons in Lawrence, Bidunga averaged 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks across 69 games (40 starts).

In the first meeting of the home-and-home series, the biggest storyline centered around freshman phenoms Darryn Peterson and Mikel Brown Jr. While Peterson clearly outplayed Brown, it also marked the first time Kansas fans saw his cramping issues surface, as he spent much of the second half on the bench after exiting with what was initially viewed as a mysterious injury.



But with this content being played inside the Fieldhouse, it adds another element of excitement around Bidunga's return. It should be exciting to see how KU fans respond to his betrayal.