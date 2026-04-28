Grading Each of Kansas Basketball’s Transfer Additions This Offseason

Kansas got off to a slow start in the transfer portal this offseason, but it has made several additions over the past few weeks to make up for the mass exodus the roster suffered this year. The Jayhawks currently have nine scholarship players on the roster, and so far, three of them will be transferring in from other programs.



Although some of KU's moves have received praise from the national media, others have also been met with skepticism. Here are our grades for the three players the Jayhawks have added from the portal in April.

PF Keanu Dawes (Utah): B+

The first player to commit to Kansas out of the portal was Dawes, who made his way over after spending two years in the Big 12 at Utah. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward is the presumed replacement for Bryson Tiller at the four.



One of the conference's leading rebounders, Dawes brings exceptional athleticism and talent on the glass. He has proven that he can compete at a high-major school and has performed well against top competition.

His offensive skill set is relatively limited to layups and dunks, aside from a 3-point shot that he shows off a few times per game. He may not be the flashiest player, but he should bring a lot of positive qualities to both ends of the floor.

PG Leroy Blyden Jr. (Toledo): A

So far, Blyden is the prized possession of this offseason. Fans may feel put off by him coming from a mid-major school like Toledo, but he was one of the best scoring guards on the transfer market and is an All-Big 12-caliber talent.



As a freshman, Blyden was named to an All-MAC team and won the conference's Rookie of the Year award. He averaged 16.4 points and 4.5 assists on excellent 40.7% 3-point shooting.

Mar 14, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) and Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) fight for the ball during the second half of the men’s Mid-American Conference Championship at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Along with incoming freshman Taylen Kinney, he and Blyden will form one of the better backcourts in the Big 12. Despite concerns about the guard room's size given Blyden's lack of stature, he is a solid point-of-attack defender, and his scoring ability makes up for whatever he may lack defensively.

C Christian Reeves (Charleston): C+

Of all the offseason additions thus far, Reeves is the one I feel most uncertain about. He simply doesn't seem like a sufficient replacement for the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Flory Bidunga.

Reeves is a journeyman who began his career at Duke and eventually made his way to Clemson and Charleston. By midseason in 2025-26, he became a consistent starter for the Cougars and displayed elite offensive rebounding and above-the-rim ability.



Still, the coaching staff had a large hole to fill when Bidunga departed, and Reeves doesn't feel like a player who can provide remotely similar production on either end. He should be a fine option if he isn't asked to score much, but the contrast between him and Bidunga is going to be noticeable.