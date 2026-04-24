Kansas Lands Charleston Transfer Christian Reeves: Jayhawks’ Starting Center?

On Friday evening, Kansas landed its third transfer portal addition of the 2026 cycle. Former Duke, Clemson, and Charleston big man Christian Reeves committed to Bill Self and the Jayhawks following his visit this Monday, potentially giving the 2026-27 team its next starting center.



The 7-foot-2, 250-pound big man averaged 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks at the College of Charleston this past season. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will finish his collegiate career in Lawrence.

NEWS: 7-foot-2 Charleston transfer center Christian Reeves has committed to Kansas, agent Nate Conley of Court XIV told @On3.



The redshirt junior averaged 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this season, earning All-CAA Third Team and All-Defensive Team honors.… pic.twitter.com/TQv94IIUVI — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 24, 2026

Reeves has endured an unconventional path to where he is now. He began his career as a 3-star prospect at Duke, where he didn't have much of a chance to play, in addition to dealing with several injuries during his two-year stint in Durham.



He then transferred to Clemson as a junior in 2024-25, where he played a minimal role as the team's backup five, averaging 5.0 minutes per game. Across his first three seasons in the NCAA, he never averaged more than 1.7 points or 1.7 rebounds.

But this past year, Reeves broke out for the Cougars and displayed the talent that got him recruited to one of the nation's top programs years ago. He was one of the best offensive rebounders in the country, averaging 2.7 per game, and earned an All-CAA team nod along with a spot on the conference's All-Defensive Team.

Clemson center Christian Reeves (14) aims for a free throw during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum Thursday, November 21, 2024; Clemson, SC, USA. | Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there's one thing that stands out about Reeves, it is his size. Standing at 7-foot-2, he will be one of the tallest players to ever play for the Kansas basketball program.

Given the return of incoming sophomore Paul Mbiya earlier this week, it can be assumed that Reeves will compete with him for a spot in the starting five. The Jayhawks still have another addition to make in the frontcourt to back up Utah transfer Keanu Dawes, but a center rotation of Reeves and Mbiya could work well if the coaching staff lands players who can take some of the scoring burden off them.



It can be widely assumed that the pairing of Reeves and Mbiya will replace Louisville commit Flory Bidunga after he entered the transfer portal. That may not seem like a sufficient replacement for the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year — and fans with those concerns might be valid.