Kansas Lands Charleston Transfer Christian Reeves: Jayhawks’ Starting Center?
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On Friday evening, Kansas landed its third transfer portal addition of the 2026 cycle. Former Duke, Clemson, and Charleston big man Christian Reeves committed to Bill Self and the Jayhawks following his visit this Monday, potentially giving the 2026-27 team its next starting center.
The 7-foot-2, 250-pound big man averaged 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks at the College of Charleston this past season. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will finish his collegiate career in Lawrence.
Reeves has endured an unconventional path to where he is now. He began his career as a 3-star prospect at Duke, where he didn't have much of a chance to play, in addition to dealing with several injuries during his two-year stint in Durham.
He then transferred to Clemson as a junior in 2024-25, where he played a minimal role as the team's backup five, averaging 5.0 minutes per game. Across his first three seasons in the NCAA, he never averaged more than 1.7 points or 1.7 rebounds.
But this past year, Reeves broke out for the Cougars and displayed the talent that got him recruited to one of the nation's top programs years ago. He was one of the best offensive rebounders in the country, averaging 2.7 per game, and earned an All-CAA team nod along with a spot on the conference's All-Defensive Team.
If there's one thing that stands out about Reeves, it is his size. Standing at 7-foot-2, he will be one of the tallest players to ever play for the Kansas basketball program.
Given the return of incoming sophomore Paul Mbiya earlier this week, it can be assumed that Reeves will compete with him for a spot in the starting five. The Jayhawks still have another addition to make in the frontcourt to back up Utah transfer Keanu Dawes, but a center rotation of Reeves and Mbiya could work well if the coaching staff lands players who can take some of the scoring burden off them.
It can be widely assumed that the pairing of Reeves and Mbiya will replace Louisville commit Flory Bidunga after he entered the transfer portal. That may not seem like a sufficient replacement for the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year — and fans with those concerns might be valid.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04