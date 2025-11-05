How Kansas Basketball Measures in KenPom Metrics After First Win
During the preseason, the Kansas Jayhawks were ranked No. 21 on KenPom, the third-lowest opening ranking for the program since the 2008–09 season. The Jayhawks lost a significant amount of talent in the offseason but replenished the roster with a strong freshman class led by Darryn Peterson and several key transfers.
KU's season opener featured a 43-point victory over Green Bay to move to 1–0 on the year. In KenPom rankings, Kansas jumped from No. 21 to No. 19 nationally, so here's how the Jayhawks stack up in certain metrics after the first game:
Kansas' KenPom Ratings After Game 1
Offensive Rating: 115.9 (33rd in the country)
Defensive Rating: 93.4 (6th in the country)
Adjusted Tempo: 71.4 (210th in the country)
As expected, the Jayhawks put on a defensive clinic against a lowly Green Bay squad that won only four games a year ago. While this number won't tell the full story for the season, Kansas will definitely be a defensive-oriented team this year.
Even with Peterson running the offense, the rest of the lineup features several long, athletic players who can get into passing lanes, contest shots, and block attempts at the rim.
The offense, on the other hand, ranks outside the top 30 nationally, largely because the Jayhawks struggled to shoot the 3-point ball last night. That has been a concern for many fans heading into the season, though it is far too early to draw too many conclusions after one game.
Finally, the tempo is probably lower than where Bill Self would like it to be. Unlike in past seasons, when the offense relied on Hunter Dickinson in low-post sets, this year's team has athletic pieces who can run the floor and score in transition.
We have said all offseason long that KU's best offense will come from strong defense leading to fast-break points.
Still, Self has the luxury of falling back on Peterson in halfcourt sets, as he is one of the most polished offensive prospects in recent memory and will likely average around 20+ points per game.
These metrics don't carry much weight this early in the season, but they give fans an early glimpse at where the team stands.
The Jayhawks' next challenge comes Friday against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, their first true road test of the year. The KenPom metrics after that game should provide a much clearer picture of KU's standing.