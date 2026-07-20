How Kansas Basketball Rookies Performed in the NBA Summer League

The 2026 NBA Summer League concluded yesterday when the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in the championship game. The multi-week event was wildly entertaining and featured four former Kansas standouts making their first Summer League appearances.



Some Jayhawks impressed more than others, while a couple delivered surprising performances throughout the event. How did each former KU player do?

Darryn Peterson: Utah Jazz

After being selected No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft, all eyes were on Peterson heading into Summer League. His final averages of 20.7 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game in Las Vegas were eerily similar to what he posted in college.



However, inefficiency was a major issue, as Peterson shot just 30.8% from the field in Vegas, including an abysmal 23.1% from 3-point range. His toughest outing came in his fourth game, when he finished 4-for-16 from the field against the San Antonio Spurs.

Peterson drew plenty of attention from opposing defenses and was the focal point of Utah's offense. However, it is clear he still has some adjusting to do at the NBA level.



Summer League results don't mean much for a player of Peterson's caliber, who has a full 82-game season ahead of him. Still, improving his shooting efficiency will be a point of emphasis moving forward.

Tre White: Miami Heat

White was undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises of the entire Summer League. The former KU forward was excellent in four games with the Miami Heat and was one of the team's most effective players.



He averaged 17.3 points per game while shooting 40% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts per contest. He also added 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) reacts during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White's versatile skill set makes him a legitimate candidate to earn a two-way contract with Miami. He may have made himself a lot of money with his impressive Summer League showing.

Melvin Council Jr.: New Orleans Pelicans

Like White, Council went undrafted but later signed a free-agent deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. He played meaningful minutes for New Orleans across three Summer League games.



During his stint, he averaged 8.0 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field, adding 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. Council could have a difficult path to earning backcourt minutes at the NBA level, but he appears to be a strong candidate for a G League spot if the Pelicans liked what they saw this summer.

KJ Adams: Golden State Warriors

Adams may not have played for the 2025-26 Kansas squad, but because he spent the entire season rehabbing a torn Achilles, he is considered a rookie like the other three former Jayhawks. He made his first professional appearance in a Summer League loss to the Miami Heat, where he posted seven points.



Adams suited up for the Golden State Warriors, who went on to win the Summer League championship, but he appeared in just one game during the event. He may not be back to full strength yet, but it is encouraging to see him back on the court after such a devastating injury.