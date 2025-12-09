How Kansas Can Navigate Its Longest Quiet Stretch of the Season

The Kansas basketball team has played to a 7-3 record through the first month of the regular season. Bill Self's Jayhawks have picked up victories over schools like Tennessee, Syracuse, and Missouri while losing to Duke, North Carolina, and UConn.



After a demanding three-game stretch in the Players Era Tournament and multiple two-game weeks to open the season, the Jayhawks now face a rare period with far fewer contests. In the next 25 days, KU plays only three games.

The next matchup on the schedule is a road tilt at NC State, followed by home games against Towson and Wagner. Coach Self cannot afford for his players to lose focus during this extended break.

How Kansas Can Use This Period to Its Advantage

The upcoming road matchup against the Wolfpack will be one of the toughest games yet for the Jayhawks. In the one true road game KU played so far, it crumbled in the second half and squandered a lead in Chapel Hill.



Following that game, Kansas will take on two tune-up opponents that likely won't give the Jayhawks much of a challenge. That means this group will go nearly an entire month with only one meaningful game before the most pivotal stretch of the regular season.

Dec 2, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to play against the UConn Huskies during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While playing so few games in a short span could make a team rusty, it doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing. Self can utilize this time to improve his squad.



The Jayhawks dealt with some grueling stretches earlier in the year, especially during the Players Era Festival, and could benefit from the extra rest.

Furthermore, Kansas star Darryn Peterson has been battling a hamstring injury. Despite making his return in the last game vs. Missouri, he is still not up to full speed and could use some time to gel with his teammates.

Even when the Jayhawks aren't competing in front of fans, they will continue practicing, building chemistry, and learning along the way.



Depending on where you stand in the rest vs. rust argument, this stretch could be viewed as either positive or negative for the Jayhawks. Regardless, KU must stay locked in so it can be as prepared as possible when conference play begins on Jan. 3 against UCF.

