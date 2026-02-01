What Kansas HC Bill Self Said After Kansas’ 90-82 Win Over No. 13 BYU

Kansas picked up its fifth consecutive victory on Saturday evening with a 90-82 win over BYU. The Jayhawks fended off a late comeback attempt to take down the No. 13-ranked Cougars for one of their best victories of the season.



Following the win, head coach Bill Self spoke with the media about a variety of topics. Here are some of his most notable quotes from the night:

Kansas Jayhawks mascot Baby Jay gets the crowd hyped before the game against BYU Cougars inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026 | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On how the gameday environment turned out:

"I thought it was a great day. It was perfect. I thought that the GameDay was a great infomercial for our university and our athletic department. I thought it was great, well-attended, and a lot of energy. And the crowd certainly was everything that GameDay said it would be, and more. Then we played great for 20 minutes. That's the best we played all year long. Then we just kind of had to piece it together to end it, but a great day, proud of our guys. The only thing that's unfortunate about the whole thing, obviously, Elmarko got nicked up and DP got cramps, a short turnaround. There's no time to really rest up, because we got to take on a great team on Monday night."

On why Darryn Peterson exited so early:

"I have no idea. I'm not a doctor, but he definitely started cramping, so."

On the team's strong first half:

"I thought we took care of it. We took good shots. We got paint touches. And the ball moved, and then you have one guy that got us off to a really good start. The basket got big for everybody. You know, go 9-of-12 from three, obviously, that's great, but it's not real. But even if we'd gone 6-of-12, we still played our butts off in the first half. And Bryson making three of them, Tre, what did they combine to go, 5-of-5? That's pretty good out of two guys that are 6-foot-7 or bigger, and then DP was just DP there. You guys hadn't had a chance to see that like we have. Just unfortunate we didn't see it for 40 minutes."

On what he liked about Bryson Tiller's breakout performance:

"I thought he was aggressive. I think when you play a big guy the way we're playing him, which we think that's the best way to play for the best for our team. But it may not be the best way to play for him individually sometimes. I think sometimes he can get a little lost and float, which you guys would agree with me on that. Tonight, I didn't see that at all. I thought he was aggressive the whole game."

On what he thought about AJ Dybantsa's showing:

"From an offensive standpoint, he can get to a spot. You're not going to block a shot. You just gotta contest it, and he's going to make one out of two when you do contest it. Limit his good touches and try to shrink the floor where he can't get his shoulders past you, which until late, we did a really good job of that."

On if the team is nearing its ceiling:

"I do think we're close, but we're not going to — we can be competitive, but for us to have a chance to actually do anything that I would consider to be a special type of deal, we need everybody healthy. And DP is not going to go 6-of-7 or whatever it was the first half every game, but the way that people will have to guard him, which allows us to play four and three behind him and so many different things. It gives you a chance to be better offensively than what we've shown consistently, just because of the presence, so to speak. So, it's disappointing that he couldn't go because of cramps. He didn't cramp last game, but he did today. I certainly hope we can still figure that out, but it tells me that we may not be consistently where some teams play night in and night out, but on any night, we can play with anybody."