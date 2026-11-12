How Serious Is Kansas Basketball’s Free-Throw Shooting Problem?

The Kansas basketball team absolutely dominated Kentucky when the two schools met in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks were superior in all facets of the game, and it would've been a nearly perfect night had they simply hit their free throws.

Through three games in the 2026-27 campaign, KU's struggles at the charity stripe have been glaring. Leaving points at the line is one of basketball's cardinal sins, and the Jayhawks have done that far too often so far this year.

As a team, Kansas is shooting 43-for-75 (57.3%) from the foul line, a mark that ranks in the nation's bottom 20. Even as the No. 4 KenPom team and arguably boasting the deepest roster Bill Self has assembled in over a decade, missing that many free throws is bound to cost them games.



There is reason to believe that some players will bounce back from their early-season shooting woes. Tre White shot 87.2% from the line a year ago, Tyran Stokes hovered around 80% for a good portion of his high school career, and Keanu Dawes is off to an uncharacteristic 2-for-8 start despite a lifetime 71.6% percentage.

However, other Jayhawks have track records that suggest they won't see much improvement. As well as Trey Kaufman-Renn has played, he converted on 62.7% of his free-throw attempts at Purdue, which doesn't inspire much confidence. Christian Reeves, Dennis Parker Jr., and Paul Mbiya (all below 62% lifetime) have similarly underwhelming career numbers.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes (4) gestures after making a three point basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These kinds of flaws seem a lot less significant when the entire roster is firing on all cylinders like the Jayhawks have been. However, the reality is that they won't be leading by double digits against every school they face this season. When KU is trying to preserve a lead or even play from behind, nothing is more costly than missing the front end on one-and-ones and coming away empty-handed on uncontested attempts.

If there's one player who KU needs to step up at the line, it is Stokes. He shot nearly 13 free throws per game in the preseason and naturally draws plenty of contact from opposing defenses due to his aggressive playing style and muscular frame. There will be several times this season when he shoots double-digit free throws, and KU can't afford for him to be inefficient.

Many teams led by Coach Self have had their fair share of issues at the line before, and it's highly unlikely the Jayhawks linger around a percentage as low as they are shooting right now. Still, the coaching staff needs to make it a priority to clean things up as the season goes along.

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