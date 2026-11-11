Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs. Kentucky in Champions Classic

Kansas and Kentucky are set to compete in the 16th annual Champions Classic at the United Center tonight after Duke and Michigan State wrap up their contest. It marks the third game of the regular season for both squads and the first real marquee matchup.



Tyran Stokes, Milan Momcilovic, and a number of other stars will face off on the court tonight in what should be a hard-fought contest. KU has come out victorious in each of the past three Champions Classic meetings with the Wildcats.

For those who can't watch the game and need to track the score online, we've got you covered at Kansas on SI. We'll be updating this page periodically throughout the night with the latest developments from the game.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Basketball Live Score Updates

Nov 2, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks with guard Tyran Stokes (4) against the Fordham Rams during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Half

Pregame: With Melvin Council Jr. sidelined for the rest of conference play, expect Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. to slot into his place in the starting five.

Nov 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) scores against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT (subject to change)

Channel: ESPN

Link: Watch ESPN

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