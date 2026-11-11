Skip to main content
KANSAS

Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs. Kentucky in Champions Classic

Keep track of the Kansas vs. Kentucky basketball score in the Champions Classic with our periodic game updates.
Joshua Schulman|
Oct 25, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks to an official during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks to an official during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Kansas JayhawksKentucky Wildcats

Kansas and Kentucky are set to compete in the 16th annual Champions Classic at the United Center tonight after Duke and Michigan State wrap up their contest. It marks the third game of the regular season for both squads and the first real marquee matchup.

Tyran Stokes, Milan Momcilovic, and a number of other stars will face off on the court tonight in what should be a hard-fought contest. KU has come out victorious in each of the past three Champions Classic meetings with the Wildcats.

For those who can't watch the game and need to track the score online, we've got you covered at Kansas on SI. We'll be updating this page periodically throughout the night with the latest developments from the game.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Basketball Live Score Updates

Bill Self, Tyran Stokes
Nov 2, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks with guard Tyran Stokes (4) against the Fordham Rams during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Half

Pregame: With Melvin Council Jr. sidelined for the rest of conference play, expect Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. to slot into his place in the starting five.

K.J. Adams Jr.
Nov 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) scores against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT (subject to change)
Channel: ESPN
Link: Watch ESPN

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on FacebookX and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

Share on XFollow Josh_Schulman04
Home/Basketball