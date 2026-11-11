Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs. Kentucky in Champions Classic
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Kansas and Kentucky are set to compete in the 16th annual Champions Classic at the United Center tonight after Duke and Michigan State wrap up their contest. It marks the third game of the regular season for both squads and the first real marquee matchup.
Tyran Stokes, Milan Momcilovic, and a number of other stars will face off on the court tonight in what should be a hard-fought contest. KU has come out victorious in each of the past three Champions Classic meetings with the Wildcats.
For those who can't watch the game and need to track the score online, we've got you covered at Kansas on SI. We'll be updating this page periodically throughout the night with the latest developments from the game.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Basketball Live Score Updates
First Half
Pregame: With Melvin Council Jr. sidelined for the rest of conference play, expect Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. to slot into his place in the starting five.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky
Time: 8:30 p.m. CT (subject to change)
Channel: ESPN
Link: Watch ESPN
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04