One Kansas Basketball Player Showing off a Sneaky Strength Early On
With Darryn Peterson having remained sidelined for multiple weeks, several Kansas basketball players have needed to step up their role offensively.
While the top option has been center Flory Bidunga, Illinois transfer Tre White has also made a huge impact as a close No. 2 choice.
The 6-foot-7 guard has excelled as an all-around player, contributing on both ends of the floor and even as a playmaker. However, one underrated aspect of his game is his ability to get to the free-throw line.
During the five games that Peterson has missed, White is averaging 7.4 free-throw attempts per game while converting 81.1% from the charity stripe. This has quietly become one of the most effective ways for the Jayhawks to generate offense.
Now at his fourth school in as many years, White's experience shows, as he is a savvy veteran who knows how to get defenders in the air and draw contact to earn trips to the line.
Even without Kansas' typical lead guard to orchestrate possessions, White has often bailed the team out of stagnant moments by attacking downhill and feeling out defenders.
One moment that stood out came toward the end of the shot clock in the second half during yesterday's win over Syracuse, when he pump-faked Nate Kingz into the air on a 3-point attempt and knocked down all three ensuing free throws. That moment effectively killed any momentum the Orange had, which is exactly what White can do to an opposing team.
His other shooting splits are excellent as well — 52.6% from the field and 40.0% from three — but very few college players possess the basketball IQ White does.
His ability to consistently get to the line has boosted his confidence and even made him one of the primary ball-handlers while Peterson is out. White has been seen running pick-and-rolls with Bidunga and Bryson Tiller at the top of the key despite not being a true point guard like Melvin Council Jr.
This stretch without Peterson has helped multiple Jayhawks grow, but one could argue White has taken the biggest leap. He was once viewed as more of a complementary piece to KU's stars, yet he has quickly established himself as one of the best swingmen in the country.
Although his offensive role will shrink when Peterson returns, he has proven he can be a reliable scorer when called upon, which is exactly what Bill Self needs from him moving forward.