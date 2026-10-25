Tyran Stokes Report: How Kansas Freshman Fared in 27-Point Showing vs. Duke

In a tightly fought exhibition matchup against Duke, the Kansas Jayhawks fell 90-84 this afternoon in a packed Allen Fieldhouse. Bill Self's squad was unable to mount a comeback due to an untimely dry spell from the offense in the second half.

While many KU players have a lot to improve on, freshman Tyran Stokes had his best collegiate showing yet. Albeit in a contest that doesn't count, the Louisville native put on a show for the crowd and kept the Jayhawks in it.



There were a lot of positive signs from Stokes, who is just days removed from a questionable outing versus Louisville. The first-year phenom was one of the lone bright spots for Kansas in the defeat.

Tyran Stokes Final Line vs. Duke: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 7-17 FG, 2-7 3PT

Coming off a game in which Stokes shot 3-for-13 from the field and had some costly turnovers down the stretch, many fans were eager to see how he'd respond to adversity. After all, Stokes has a fiery personality, and many people have pointed to his lack of maturity as a point of concern.

He was far from flawless, but Stokes was undoubtedly the most effective Jayhawk on the floor. It was the first time in the trio of scrimmages that the Rainier Beach High School graduate surpassed 15 points or hit a 3-pointer, as he was 0-for-5 from beyond the arc coming into this one.



What stood out the most over the last week was his uncanny ability to get to the rim and draw fouls. In these three exhibitions alone, Stokes got to the foul line 38 times, an average of nearly 13 times per night. While he finishes the preseason a lackluster 68.4% from the charity stripe, that's bound to improve as he becomes more comfortable.

Projected No. 1 pick Tyran Stokes in an exhibition loss to No. 2 Duke:



27 PTS | 7-17 FG | 2-7 3PT | 11-15 FT | 8 REB | 7 AST | 37 MIN pic.twitter.com/qbcvhSvcXa — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) October 25, 2026

There's still a lot of room for growth for Stokes, who had at least three turnovers in each game and was often sloppy with his finishes around the basket. His shot selection remains questionable, and the coaching staff has to identify for him which shots are worth taking.

Tyran Stokes Report Card vs. Duke: B+

Coming into his first year as the top-ranked freshman in college basketball, there were always bound to be growing pains with Stokes. Not every player can go out and take over the NCAA from Day 1 like a Kevin Durant or Anthony Davis.

With that said, it was easy to see why so many scouts are enamored with Stokes over the last week. His athletic ability and playmaking give him the potential to be an unstoppable force on the offensive end.



Once Stokes cuts down the turnovers and improves his shot selection, his ceiling will only continue trending up.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.